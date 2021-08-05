ING Leads $300 Million Expanded Syndicated Financing for Precious Metals Merchant Auramet

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

ING Leads $300 Million Expanded Syndicated Financing for Precious Metals Merchant Auramet

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2021

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ING Capital LLC ("ING") led a $300 million syndicated financing on behalf of Auramet Trading and Auramet International (collectively, "Auramet"), a precious metals merchant. ING acted as Mandated Lead Arranger, Bookrunner and Administrative Agent on the oversubscribed deal, which closed on July 30, 2021, and an increase over the previous facility of $235 million. In addition to ING, the lending group included Rabobank acting as Lead Arranger, as well as HSBC Bank USA N.A., Macquarie Bank Limited, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, Mizuho Bank, Ltd, CIBC Bank USA and Bank of China.

ing_financial_holdings_corporation_logo.jpg

"Long-term partnerships are crucial in the complex commodities markets and we are excited to continue our association with ING and expand our syndicated lending group," said Mark Edelstein, CFO of Auramet. "This increase in liquidity will allow us to take advantage of the opportunities we currently see in precious metals, well into the future."

The new facility also includes a $50 million accordion with the ability to increase to $350 million and permits additional bilateral transactional credit facilities up to $80 million outside the syndicated borrowing base deal.

"The oversubscription on this deal is further validation of Auramet's continued ability to perform, despite volatile and challenging markets," said Matthew Rosetti, Managing Director and Head of Commodity Finance North America at ING. "This expanded facility positions them well and we expect them to continue to grow and execute at the highest level."

About ING

ING Capital LLC is a financial services firm offering a full array of wholesale financial lending products and advisory services to its corporate and institutional clients. ING Capital LLC is an indirect U.S. subsidiary of ING Bank NV, part of ING Groep NV (NYSE: ING), a global financial institution with a strong European base. The purpose of ING Bank NV is empowering people to stay a step ahead in life and in business. ING Bank NV has more than 53,000 employees offer retail and wholesale banking services to customers in over 40 countries. Please note that neither ING Groep NV nor ING Bank NV have a banking license in the U.S. and are therefore not permitted to conduct banking activities in the U.S.

The Trade & Commodity Finance franchise of ING Bank NV services clients from eight global locations -both New York and Houston in North America- and was recently voted the #1 Commodity Finance Bank in the World by GTR.

About Auramet

Auramet is a global physical precious metals merchant with over $18 billion in annual revenues providing a full range of services to all participants in the precious metals chain, from extraction and production to manufacturing and consumption. Auramet is a private company established in 2004 by a team of four seasoned industry professionals who now have been working successfully together for more than 30 years. Their business is comprised of three main activities: physical metals trading, metals merchant banking (including an active lending business) and advisory. The company has built a consistently successful and prominent franchise in the metals space on the back of an experienced management team that has proven to be innovative and capable of delivering the highest quality service to participants in the sector.

Press enquiries:
Melissa Kanter
[email protected]
+ 646 424 7021

favicon.png?sn=NY66583&sd=2021-08-05 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ing-leads-300-million-expanded-syndicated-financing-for-precious-metals-merchant-auramet-301349528.html

SOURCE ING Capital LLC

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY66583&Transmission_Id=202108051120PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY66583&DateId=20210805
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment