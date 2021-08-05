Gamesys Group PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Gamesys Group plc ( LSE:GYS, Financial) (the 'Company'), announces that under the Company's Share Incentive Plan ('SIP') all eligible employees, including PDMRs, are invited to save up to £150 per month, which is then used to purchase ordinary shares (referred to as 'Partnership Shares') in the Company. The Partnership shares are purchased at the market value of the shares on their acquisition date. For every Partnership Share purchased, the Company awards one additional ordinary share on behalf of the participant (referred to as 'Matching Shares').

The Company has been notified by the Trustee of the SIP that the following Partnership and Matching Shares were allocated by the Trust on 04 August 2021 at a price of £18.455 per share to the following PDMRs:

PDMR Partnership Shares Matching Shares Total SIP Interest Lee Fenton 97 97 194 Robeson Reeves 97 97 194 Keith Laslop 97 97 194 Tina Southall 97 97 608

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulations.

Notification of a Transaction

1. Details of PDMR a) Name Lee Fenton 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name Gamesys Group plc b) Legal Entity Identifier 213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each b) Identification code GB00BZ14BX56 c) Nature of the transaction i. Purchase of Partnership Shares under the Company's Share Incentive Plan ii. Award of Matching Shares under the Company's Share Incentive Plan d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price £18.455 Volume 194 (Partnership + Matching) e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Aggregated price N/A - single transaction f) Date of the transaction 04 August 2021 g) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Notification of a Transaction

1. Details of PDMR a) Name Robeson Reeves 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Chief Operating Officer b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name Gamesys Group plc b) Legal Entity Identifier 213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each b) Identification code GB00BZ14BX56 c) Nature of the transaction i. Purchase of Partnership Shares under the Company's Share Incentive Plan ii. Award of Matching Shares under the Company's Share Incentive Plan d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price £18.455 Volume 194 (Partnership + Matching) e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Aggregated price N/A - single transaction f) Date of the transaction 04 August 2021 g) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Notification of a Transaction

1. Details of PDMR a) Name Keith Laslop 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name Gamesys Group plc b) Legal Entity Identifier 213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each b) Identification code GB00BZ14BX56 c) Nature of the transaction i. Purchase of Partnership Shares under the Company's Share Incentive Plan ii. Award of Matching Shares under the Company's Share Incentive Plan d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price £18.455 Volume 194 (Partnership + Matching) e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Aggregated price N/A - single transaction f) Date of the transaction 04 August 2021 g) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Notification of a Transaction

1. Details of PDMR a) Name Tina Southall 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Chief People Officer b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name Gamesys Group plc b) Legal Entity Identifier 213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each b) Identification code GB00BZ14BX56 c) Nature of the transaction i. Purchase of Partnership Shares under the Company's Share Incentive Plan ii. Award of Matching Shares under the Company's Share Incentive Plan d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price £18.455 Volume 194 (Partnership + Matching) e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Aggregated price N/A - single transaction f) Date of the transaction 04 August 2021 g) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

About Gamesys Group plc

Gamesys Group plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base. Through its subsidiaries, Gamesys Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers using brands which include Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Virgin Games (www.virgingames.com), Botemania (www.botemania.es), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Monopoly Casino (www.monopolycasino.com), Rainbow Riches Casino (www.rainbowrichescasino.com) and MEGAWAYS Casino (www.megawayscasino.com). For more information about Gamesys Group plc, please visit www.gamesysgroup.com.

