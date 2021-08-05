Intrado Announces Affiliation with L3Harris Technologies' Mission Critical Alliance

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Intrado Announces Affiliation with L3Harris Technologies' Mission Critical Alliance

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

Intrado joins Mission Critical Alliance to advance and accelerate the development and adoption of interoperable public safety technologies

ISLANDIA, N.Y., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado Corporation (“Intrado” or the “Company”), a global leader in technology-enabled services, today announced it has joined the L3Harris Technologies’ Mission Critical Alliance (MCA), an association of public safety technology providers with shared goals of advancing the capabilities, compatibility, and security of mission critical solutions for public safety.

The MCA collaboration adds to Intrado’s strong partnerships with top tier public safety industry providers. The alliance will promote technology development, advancement, and security, and aims to solve some of the greatest challenges in public safety. MCA provides solutions that address the increasing need for technology to seamlessly and fully connect, integrate, and operate within a single environment. This alliance includes renowned leaders in network technologies and services, devices, and applications for law enforcement, fire, emergency medical, and utilities communities.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Intrado joins Mission Critical Alliance: Intrado joins Mission Critical Alliance

“Intrado’s partnership with MCA demonstrates our commitment to our citizens, first responders, and progressive public safety technology,” said Jeff Robertson, President of Intrado Life & Safety. “We are dedicated to successfully solving the greatest challenges in the public safety industry. We can achieve this efficiently by collaborating with trusted third parties who share Intrado’s goal of accelerating innovation that can transform our industry and save lives.”

A critical next step with this alliance includes a presentation and interactive demonstration at the MCA Solution Center, incorporating Intrado’s forward-thinking integrated solutions, coming August 19-20 in San Antonio, TX.

“The addition of Intrado to the MCA will further expand our best-of-breed technology solution providers to openly collaborate to advance the capabilities, compatibility, and security of mission critical solutions,” said Nino DiCosmo, President, Public Safety and Professional Communications, L3Harris. “L3Harris and our MCA members remain steadfast in our commitment to providing solutions that are compatible, secure, and complete.”

About Intrado Corporation

Intrado Corporation is an innovative, cloud-based, global technology partner to clients around the world. Our solutions connect people and organizations at the right time and in the right ways, making those mission-critical connections more relevant, engaging, and actionable - turning Information to Insight.

Intrado has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and South America. Intrado is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (: APO). For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000 or visit www.intrado.com.

About L3Harris Technologies MCA

The L3Harris MCA is a partner program for leading technology vendors offering products and services that are complementary to L3Harris’ core network and radio platforms. Alliance members explore technology synergies, furthering the development of interoperable communications in a connected, Internet of Things (IoT) environment. For more details on the MCA, including a full list of members; please visit: https://www.l3harris.com/all-capabilities/mission-critical-alliance.

Contact
Dave Pleiss
Investor and Public Relations
[email protected]
402.716.6578

ti?nf=ODMwMzg1MyM0MzQ0MTg1IzIwMDYxNjU=
b96f36db-b52b-47ca-b67e-830322f4c779

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment