Cintas Canada Names Borden Park 2021's Canada's Best Restroom

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Cintas Canada Names Borden Park 2021's Canada's Best Restroom

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

Cintas+Canada%2C+Ltd. is proud to announce that Borden Park in Edmonton, Alberta, is the winner of the 2021 Canada%26rsquo%3Bs+Best+Restroom contest! Borden Park will receive $2,500 in Cintas products and services to help maintain their award-winning washrooms. The washrooms will also be honoured with a place in the Canada’s Best Restroom® Hall of Fame.

Now in its 12th year, Cintas’ nationwide contest highlights businesses that have invested in developing and maintaining exceptional washrooms that are accessible to the public.

“We’re pleased to be recognized by Cintas for this incredible distinction,”said Nicole Fraser, General Supervisor of Planning and Monitoring, Infrastructure Operations at the City of Edmonton. “We recognize the need to provide access to safe and clean washrooms to the public. The Borden Park facility goes beyond that by serving as an art excursion surrounded by highly reflective glass, camouflaging the building among the trees.”

Designed by gh3* in Toronto, the Borden Park washrooms are at the core of the single-level pavilion surrounded by highly reflective glass. An integrated approach to environmental sustainability is evident in the choice of materials: wood, concrete and glass were selected for their durability, permanence and timelessness. The washroom features hands-free elements to reduce germs and a stainless-steel trough-style sink that prevents water splashing on the floor. The sleek washroom stands as a striking improvement on the typical concrete options, and a sign of outstanding design to come.

“Public washrooms play an important role for people who are on the go, but this contest proves not all facilities are created equal,” said Candice Raynsford, Marketing Manager, Cintas Canada. “Borden Park prioritized providing a clean and inviting washroom, and the public showed their appreciation by voting them Canada’s Best Restroom.”

Borden Park’s engagement throughout the contest played a critical role in driving votes for their location. In addition to promoting the contest via their social media page, they participated in several radio, TV and newspaper interviews. Their promotion resulted in the top spot in this year’s competition.

Nominees for this year’s contest were judged on five criteria: cleanliness, visual appeal, innovation, functionality and unique design elements. Online voting was open to the public June 7 through July 9. The other finalists (in alphabetical order) include:

  • Surrey Park – Surrey, British Columbia
  • Sweet Market Esso Station – Red Deer, Alberta
  • The ROOFTOP – Calgary, Alberta
  • Toronto Zoo – Toronto, Ontario

For contest updates, fun facts and washroom trivia, “Like” Canada’s Best Restroom on Facebook at www.Facebook.com%2FCanadasBestRestroom.

For more information about the Canada’s Best Restroom contest or to receive a copy of the contest rules, contact Christina Alvarez at [email protected] or 708-908-0898.

About Cintas Canada, Ltd.

Cintas Canada Ltd, with headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario, is a subsidiary of Cintas Corporation. Cintas helps more than 55,000 Canadian businesses of all types and sizes get Ready™ to open their doors with confidence every day by providing a wide range of products and services that enhance our customers’ image and help keep their facilities and employees clean, safe and looking their best. With products and services including uniforms, floor care, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Cintas is a publicly held company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210805005693r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210805005693/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment