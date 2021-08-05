TEGNA Recognized as One of Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces®

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) announced today its recognition as one of the 2021 Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces. This annual award recognizes top employers that display leadership and innovation in engaging their workplaces.

“We are proud that the determination and resilience of our engaged employees enabled us to fulfill our mission to support the local communities we serve during the unprecedented challenges of 2020,” said Dave Lougee, president and CEO, TEGNA. “Our people are at the heart of everything we do, and it’s their great work that drives our success. We believe employees who see positive change are more likely to be engaged, so our deliberate approach to understanding our team’s perspectives and acting on what we’ve heard are key to our purpose-driven culture.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic presented a myriad of challenges for businesses and their workforce. But these unprecedented times also offered an opportunity for organizations to support their people. Companies that prioritized employee experience, recognition and employee voice have seen increased productivity, higher employee engagement and stronger loyalty,” said Jeff Cates, CEO and president at Achievers. “This year’s 50 Most Engaged winners embody what it means to be a ‘people-first’ business and have proven how the prioritization of employee experience can help an organization withstand even the most difficult of times.”

A panel of 15 esteemed judges comprised of employee engagement academics, industry analysts, thought leaders, journalists, and influencers evaluated the applicants. Winners were selected based on Achievers’ Eight Elements of Employee Engagement®: Accountability & Performance, Belonging, Equity & Inclusion, Culture Alignment, Manager Empowerment, Professional & Personal Growth, Purpose & Leadership, Recognition & Rewards, and Wellbeing.

For more information about Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces®, please visit achievers.com/engaged. Follow the conversations on Twitter at @Achievers or use the hashtag #Achievers50.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network, Twist and Quest. TEGNA offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, digital and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.

About Achievers

Achievers’ employee voice and recognition solutions bring your organization’s values and strategy to life by activating employee participation and accelerating a culture of performance. Achievers leverages the science behind behavior change, so your people and your organization can experience sustainable, data-driven business results. Visit us at www.achievers.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210805005871/en/