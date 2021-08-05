IBC Reports Strong Earnings

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

IBC Reports Strong Earnings

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC), one of the largest independent bank holding companies in Texas, today reported net income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $92.0 million or $1.45 diluted earnings per common share ($1.45 per share basic), compared to $41.5 million or $.65 diluted earnings per common share ($.66 per share basic) for the same period in 2020, representing an increase of 123.1 percent in diluted earnings per share and an increase of 121.7 percent in net income. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $142.8 million or $2.25 diluted earnings per common share ($2.25 per share basic), compared to $76.3 million or $1.19 diluted earnings per common share ($1.19 per share basic) for the same period of 2020, representing an increase of 89.1 percent in diluted earnings per share and an increase of 87.2 percent in net income.

Net income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 was significantly impacted by the sale of an equity interest in a merchant banking investment held by one of our non-bank subsidiaries totaling $42.8 million, net of tax. Net income for the periods was also positively affected by a decrease in the provision for credit losses compared to the same periods of 2020. The credit loss expense charged to operations increased throughout 2020 as a result of increases in the allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) due to deteriorating economic conditions as a result of the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (“COVID-19”) and the impact of those conditions on certain segments of our loan portfolio. Economic conditions during the first six months of 2021 have stabilized or slightly improved in certain segments. The pool-specific qualitative loss factors management deemed appropriate for the ACL calculation at Dec. 31, 2020 remained constant in the June 30, 2021 ACL calculation, which positively impacted the calculation and resulted in a decrease of approximately $20.1 million, net of tax, in the credit loss expense charged to operations for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the same period of 2020. Net interest income continues to be negatively impacted by the Federal Reserve Board (“FRB”) action to decrease interest rates in March 2020.

“The global health crisis resulting from COVID-19 has continued to impact business. Economic conditions have continued to improve but have not fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels. The vaccines for COVID-19 have become widely available to larger sectors of the population. However, large sectors of the population have chosen not to take the vaccine, resulting in a prolonging of the pandemic and a delay in understanding the long-term impacts of the pandemic. The slight improvement in forecasted economic conditions positively impacted our ACL calculation in the first and second quarters, resulting in lower credit loss expense compared to the same periods of 2020. We continue to be confident in our exceptionally strong capital position, significant liquidity and strong relationship deposit base. Management strategies that were established at the onset of the pandemic remain in place and we remain fully committed to making the best decisions possible to protect the future of our company for our customers, employees and shareholders,” said Dennis E. Nixon, President and CEO. “We will continue to monitor the crisis and the impact on our business and are confident that we are making prudent choices to ensure that we continue the 55-plus years of success we have delivered.”

Total assets at June 30, 2021 were approximately $15.3 billion compared to approximately $14.0 billion at Dec. 31, 2020. Total net loans were approximately $7.3 billion at June 30, 2021 compared to $7.4 billion at Dec. 31, 2020. Deposits were approximately $11.9 billion at June 30, 2021 compared to approximately $10.7 billion at Dec. 31, 2020.

IBC is a multi-bank financial holding company headquartered in Laredo, Texas, with 186 facilities and 281 ATMs serving 87 communities in Texas and Oklahoma.

“Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: The statements contained in this release which are not historical facts contain forward looking information with respect to plans, projections or future performance of IBC and its subsidiaries, the occurrence of which involve certain risks and uncertainties detailed in IBC’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Copies of IBC’s SEC filings and Annual Report (as an exhibit to the 10-K) may be downloaded from the SEC filings site located at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov%2Fedgar.shtml.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210805005885r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210805005885/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment