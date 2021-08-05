Princess Cruises Announces 2023 Alaska Cruises & Cruisetours Program

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Princess Cruises Announces 2023 Alaska Cruises & Cruisetours Program

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

Six MedallionClass® Ships, Including the New Discovery Princess, Sail from Four Departure Ports to the Sought-After "Great Land"

PR Newswire

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Aug. 5, 2021

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- More guests choose Princess than any other cruise line to experience the incredible glaciers, wildlife, fresh seafood and the local culture of Alaska. The newly announced 2023 cruises and cruisetours program offers something for everyone to explore this destination, including the top-rated Voyage of the Glaciers itinerary, award-winning "North to Alaska" enrichment program and the ultimate experience of combining a cruise with a land tour including scenic rail travel and stays at Princess-owned wilderness lodges.

2023_alaska.jpg

The 2023 Alaska cruises and cruisetours season, on sale Aug. 18, features six MedallionClass ships, including the cruise line's newest Discovery Princess, returning to Alaska for a second season. With 145 departures, 14 unique itineraries, five glacier viewing experiences and departing from four convenient departure ports, cruise offerings include:

  • Voyage of the Glaciers from Vancouver, B.C. or Anchorage (Whittier): Majestic Princess, Sapphire Princess and Grand Princess sail the top-rated, seven-day itinerary that features two glacier viewing experiences including Glacier Bay National Park.
  • Inside Passage from Seattle: Discovery Princess, the newest ship in the fleet, and Crown Princess, return to the Emerald City with seven-day Inside Passage voyages.
  • Inside Passage from San Francisco: Ruby Princess sails this 10-day cruise, roundtrip from the City by the Bay, with a once-in-a-lifetime experience of sailing under the iconic Golden Gate Bridge.

Combined with a Voyage of the Glaciers cruise, guests can experience Alaska's top-two attractions – Glacier Bay National Park and Denali National Park – by choosing from 24 cruisetour itineraries, ranging from three to 10 nights on land, before or after the cruise.

Here are the top-10 reasons to see the very best of Alaska with Princess:

  1. Princess is #1 in Alaska!
  2. Every cruise features at least one glacier-viewing experience – Glacier Bay National Park, College Fjord, Hubbard Glacier, Endicott Arm and Dawes Glacier or Tracy Arm Fjord.
  3. Princess takes more guests to Glacier Bay National Park than any other cruise line. With 84 calls to Glacier Bay in 2023, 74 percent of the cruise line's itineraries to Alaska feature this UNESCO World Heritage Site.
  4. Cruises feature the marquee ports of Juneau, Ketchikan and Skagwaywith a "More Ashore" late-night call in Juneau on all northbound Voyage of the Glaciers and seven-day Inside Passage voyages.
  5. Onboard and ashore, the award-winning "North to Alaska enrichment program brings together local personalities, culture and Alaska seafood to immerse guests in the history and traditions of The Last Frontier. From savoring fresh Alaska seafood to meeting locals, the program allows guests to see, feel and taste the best of the Great Land.
  6. A significant part of the guest services experience includes the cruise line's effortless and personalized Princess MedallionClass vacation. All six cruise ships sailing to Alaska in 2023 offers personalization that simplifies the guest experience and delivers next-level service.
  7. Shore excursions abound. From a lumberjack show, dog sledding on a glacier, the historic White Pass Scenic Railway, flightseeing adventures and plenty of tours with wildlife viewing – whales, bears and more – guests can choose from more than 150 tours. Exclusive to Princess, Cook My Catch offers a true sea-to-seat experience. Guests have the chance to reel in a fish during a fishing excursion and have chefs cook it for their dinner that night.
  8. Only Princess offers custom-built, exclusive wilderness lodges on the doorsteps of legendary national parks. Back by popular demand, the 17-night Princess Connoisseur Cruisetour features 10 nights on land that includes two nights at each of the five Princess Wilderness Lodges and visits five national parks.
  9. Princess offers exclusive Direct-to-the Wilderness rail service that takes guests from the ship through the heart of Alaska with breathtaking scenery to the Denali-based wilderness lodges for more time to explore the interior of this vast state.
  10. Every cruisetour itinerary includes Denali National Park, a picturesque six million acres, home to North America's tallest peak.

For more information about the multitude of offerings to explore Alaska with Princess in 2023, visit www.princess.com/alaska.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company's website at http://www.princess.com/ .

About Princess Cruises:
One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the world's leading international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 14 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to 380 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries." In 2017 Princess Cruises, with parent company Carnival Corporation, introduced MedallionClass Vacations enabled by the OceanMedallion device, the vacation industry's most advanced wearable device, provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship. The award-winning innovation offers the fastest way to an effortless personalized vacation giving guests more time to do the things they love most. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

In line with the latest advice from health officials about COVID-19, Princess Cruises is currently enhancing health and safety protocols with input from medical experts and government bodies and assessing how they may impact future itineraries. Actual offerings may vary from what is displayed in marketing materials. Click on the following links to stay updated oncurrent Cruise Updates and Health & Safety protocols.

Princess_Cruises_New_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA65076&sd=2021-08-05 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/princess-cruises-announces-2023-alaska-cruises--cruisetours-program-301349520.html

SOURCE Princess Cruises

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA65076&Transmission_Id=202108051200PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA65076&DateId=20210805
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment