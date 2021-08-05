Logo
Top 10 Homebuilder Announces Grand Opening in Popular Falcon, CO Development

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

New homes from Century Communities now selling at Meridian Ranch

PR Newswire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 5, 2021

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder, announced that it will host a model home Grand Opening event beginning Friday, August 6 at Enclave at Stonebridge, the company's newest addition to the popular Meridian Ranch planned community in Falcon, CO. Showcasing the versatile Silverthorne plan, the model home Grand Opening will run from Friday, August 6 to Sunday, August 8.

Century_Communities.jpg

For those ready to buy, new homes are already selling at Enclave at Stonebridge, with an exclusive selection of six striking ranch and two-story floor plans—distinguished by exceptional craftsmanship, comfortable open-concept layouts, smart home technology and more. Buyers will also appreciate Meridian Ranch's resort-style amenities, including a 42,000-square-foot rec center that boasts an outdoor pool with a beach entry, water slides and sports courts. In addition, Meridian Ranch offers a convenient location with easy access to outdoor recreation and a short commute to downtown Colorado Springs, the U.S. Air Force Academy and Peterson Air Force Base.

Learn more and view available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/StonebridgeMR.

More About Enclave at Stonebridge at Meridian Ranch:

  • Single-family homes, starting at $410,000
  • 6 ranch and two-story floor plans
  • 3 to 6 bedrooms, 2 to 4 bathrooms, 2- to 3-bay garage
  • 1,654 to 3,064 square feet
  • Part of Falcon School District 49
  • Additional community amenities include access to parks, walking and biking trails, golf courses and a fitness center

Sales Center:
9783 Marble Canyon Way
Falcon, CO 80831

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 719.247.9008.

About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states and 30 markets across the U.S., offering title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

Century_Communities_PURPLE_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA66632&sd=2021-08-05 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/top-10-homebuilder-announces-grand-opening-in-popular-falcon-co-development-301349592.html

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA66632&Transmission_Id=202108051225PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA66632&DateId=20210805
