Bok Financial (BOKF) President & CEO Steven G Bradshaw Sold $856,200 of Shares

President & CEO of Bok Financial (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Steven G Bradshaw (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of BOKF on 08/05/2021 at an average price of $85.62 a share. The total sale was $856,200.
For the complete insider trading history of BOKF, click here.
- CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
- Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
- Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
- Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.
Please Login to leave a comment