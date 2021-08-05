American Express Co (AXP) Vice Chairman and CFO Jeffrey C Campbell Sold $12.7 million of Shares

Vice Chairman and CFO of American Express Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeffrey C Campbell (insider trades) sold 74,677 shares of AXP on 08/02/2021 at an average price of $170.48 a share. The total sale was $12.7 million.
For the complete insider trading history of AXP, click here.
