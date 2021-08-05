Gunma Bank,Ltd. Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, Sells BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF, iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF

New Purchases: SPYD, IHI, VXUS, REET, SPY, VEA, QUAL, DIA, HDV, IWD, IDV, EWG, OEF, RSP, IUSV, FEZ, DGRO, SPHD, VTI,

SPYD, IHI, VXUS, REET, SPY, VEA, QUAL, DIA, HDV, IWD, IDV, EWG, OEF, RSP, IUSV, FEZ, DGRO, SPHD, VTI, Added Positions: VGK, VPU, XLV, XLK, SDY, VEU,

VGK, VPU, XLV, XLK, SDY, VEU, Reduced Positions: ICF, IYR, VNQ, DVY, SCHV, VLUE, IGV, IVE, IVV, VT, XLU, SPYV, SCHD, SCHX, VIG, VYM,

ICF, IYR, VNQ, DVY, SCHV, VLUE, IGV, IVE, IVV, VT, XLU, SPYV, SCHD, SCHX, VIG, VYM, Sold Out: VV, VOO, FTEC, MGK, SPYG, VGT, QCLN, SPLG,

Tokyo, M0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, iShares Global REIT ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, sells BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF, iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Vanguard Large Cap ETF, iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gunma Bank,Ltd.. As of 2021Q2, Gunma Bank,Ltd. owns 45 stocks with a total value of $151 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Gunma Bank,Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gunma+bank%2Cltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (EWA) - 660,000 shares, 11.33% of the total portfolio. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) - 63,000 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 64.41% Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 61,000 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 62.35% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 58,000 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.03% Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) - 78,500 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.59%

Gunma Bank,Ltd. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.5 and $42.51, with an estimated average price of $40.64. The stock is now traded at around $39.460900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 102,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gunma Bank,Ltd. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.01 and $60.62, with an estimated average price of $57.75. The stock is now traded at around $63.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gunma Bank,Ltd. initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $62.21 and $66.97, with an estimated average price of $64.98. The stock is now traded at around $65.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 48,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gunma Bank,Ltd. initiated holding in iShares Global REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $27.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 112,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gunma Bank,Ltd. initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $440.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gunma Bank,Ltd. initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $52.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 58,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gunma Bank,Ltd. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 158.82%. The purchase prices were between $62.31 and $69.59, with an estimated average price of $66.78. The stock is now traded at around $69.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 44,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gunma Bank,Ltd. added to a holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 38.39%. The purchase prices were between $138.76 and $147.01, with an estimated average price of $142.36. The stock is now traded at around $146.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 31,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gunma Bank,Ltd. added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 34.35%. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $132.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 35,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gunma Bank,Ltd. added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 39.47%. The purchase prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76. The stock is now traded at around $154.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 21,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gunma Bank,Ltd. added to a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF by 38.59%. The purchase prices were between $118.03 and $127.47, with an estimated average price of $123.5. The stock is now traded at around $122.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 25,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gunma Bank,Ltd. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.53%. The purchase prices were between $60.19 and $64.76, with an estimated average price of $62.78. The stock is now traded at around $63.397600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 42,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gunma Bank,Ltd. sold out a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $184.72 and $200.75, with an estimated average price of $194.45.

Gunma Bank,Ltd. sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3.

Gunma Bank,Ltd. sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF. The sale prices were between $103.78 and $118.18, with an estimated average price of $111.2.

Gunma Bank,Ltd. sold out a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $206.83 and $231.69, with an estimated average price of $219.6.

Gunma Bank,Ltd. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $56.3 and $63.06, with an estimated average price of $59.84.

Gunma Bank,Ltd. sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49.

Gunma Bank,Ltd. reduced to a holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 91.56%. The sale prices were between $57.54 and $67.05, with an estimated average price of $62.54. The stock is now traded at around $68.547500. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -10.58%. Gunma Bank,Ltd. still held 27,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gunma Bank,Ltd. reduced to a holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 64.41%. The sale prices were between $91.48 and $104.97, with an estimated average price of $98.78. The stock is now traded at around $106.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -6.54%. Gunma Bank,Ltd. still held 63,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gunma Bank,Ltd. reduced to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 62.35%. The sale prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $106.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.79%. Gunma Bank,Ltd. still held 61,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gunma Bank,Ltd. reduced to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.09%. The sale prices were between $113.17 and $122.06, with an estimated average price of $118.1. The stock is now traded at around $115.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.89%. Gunma Bank,Ltd. still held 35,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gunma Bank,Ltd. reduced to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 58.82%. The sale prices were between $64.94 and $69.39, with an estimated average price of $67.7. The stock is now traded at around $69.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.63%. Gunma Bank,Ltd. still held 28,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gunma Bank,Ltd. reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 58.14%. The sale prices were between $101.99 and $108.23, with an estimated average price of $105.08. The stock is now traded at around $104.149700. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.6%. Gunma Bank,Ltd. still held 18,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.