Gunma Bank,Ltd. Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, Sells BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF, iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Gunma Bank,Ltd. Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, Sells BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF, iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 05, 2021
Article's Main Image
Tokyo, M0, based Investment company Gunma Bank,Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, iShares Global REIT ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, sells BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF, iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Vanguard Large Cap ETF, iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gunma Bank,Ltd.. As of 2021Q2, Gunma Bank,Ltd. owns 45 stocks with a total value of $151 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Gunma Bank,Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gunma+bank%2Cltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Gunma Bank,Ltd.
  1. iShares MSCI Australia ETF (EWA) - 660,000 shares, 11.33% of the total portfolio.
  2. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) - 63,000 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 64.41%
  3. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 61,000 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 62.35%
  4. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 58,000 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.03%
  5. Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) - 78,500 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.59%
New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD)

Gunma Bank,Ltd. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.5 and $42.51, with an estimated average price of $40.64. The stock is now traded at around $39.460900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 102,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

Gunma Bank,Ltd. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.01 and $60.62, with an estimated average price of $57.75. The stock is now traded at around $63.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

Gunma Bank,Ltd. initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $62.21 and $66.97, with an estimated average price of $64.98. The stock is now traded at around $65.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 48,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Global REIT ETF (REET)

Gunma Bank,Ltd. initiated holding in iShares Global REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $27.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 112,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Gunma Bank,Ltd. initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $440.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Gunma Bank,Ltd. initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $52.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 58,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)

Gunma Bank,Ltd. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 158.82%. The purchase prices were between $62.31 and $69.59, with an estimated average price of $66.78. The stock is now traded at around $69.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 44,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)

Gunma Bank,Ltd. added to a holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 38.39%. The purchase prices were between $138.76 and $147.01, with an estimated average price of $142.36. The stock is now traded at around $146.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 31,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Gunma Bank,Ltd. added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 34.35%. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $132.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 35,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Gunma Bank,Ltd. added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 39.47%. The purchase prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76. The stock is now traded at around $154.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 21,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)

Gunma Bank,Ltd. added to a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF by 38.59%. The purchase prices were between $118.03 and $127.47, with an estimated average price of $123.5. The stock is now traded at around $122.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 25,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Gunma Bank,Ltd. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.53%. The purchase prices were between $60.19 and $64.76, with an estimated average price of $62.78. The stock is now traded at around $63.397600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 42,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV)

Gunma Bank,Ltd. sold out a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $184.72 and $200.75, with an estimated average price of $194.45.

Sold Out: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Gunma Bank,Ltd. sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3.

Sold Out: Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC)

Gunma Bank,Ltd. sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF. The sale prices were between $103.78 and $118.18, with an estimated average price of $111.2.

Sold Out: Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK)

Gunma Bank,Ltd. sold out a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $206.83 and $231.69, with an estimated average price of $219.6.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)

Gunma Bank,Ltd. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $56.3 and $63.06, with an estimated average price of $59.84.

Sold Out: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Gunma Bank,Ltd. sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49.

Reduced: BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)

Gunma Bank,Ltd. reduced to a holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 91.56%. The sale prices were between $57.54 and $67.05, with an estimated average price of $62.54. The stock is now traded at around $68.547500. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -10.58%. Gunma Bank,Ltd. still held 27,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR)

Gunma Bank,Ltd. reduced to a holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 64.41%. The sale prices were between $91.48 and $104.97, with an estimated average price of $98.78. The stock is now traded at around $106.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -6.54%. Gunma Bank,Ltd. still held 63,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Gunma Bank,Ltd. reduced to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 62.35%. The sale prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $106.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.79%. Gunma Bank,Ltd. still held 61,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Gunma Bank,Ltd. reduced to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.09%. The sale prices were between $113.17 and $122.06, with an estimated average price of $118.1. The stock is now traded at around $115.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.89%. Gunma Bank,Ltd. still held 35,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)

Gunma Bank,Ltd. reduced to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 58.82%. The sale prices were between $64.94 and $69.39, with an estimated average price of $67.7. The stock is now traded at around $69.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.63%. Gunma Bank,Ltd. still held 28,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)

Gunma Bank,Ltd. reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 58.14%. The sale prices were between $101.99 and $108.23, with an estimated average price of $105.08. The stock is now traded at around $104.149700. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.6%. Gunma Bank,Ltd. still held 18,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Gunma Bank,Ltd.. Also check out:

1. Gunma Bank,Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Gunma Bank,Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Gunma Bank,Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Gunma Bank,Ltd. keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider