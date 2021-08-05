Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (OCFT)

Scott%2BScott+Attorneys+at+Law+LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (“OneConnect” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OCFT) and certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws. If you purchased or otherwise own OneConnect American Depository Shares (ADSs), and have suffered a loss, realized or unrealized, you are encouraged to contact Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312 for more information.

OneConnect purports to be a leading technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in China.

On August 4, 2021, the Company reported second quarter financial results, including diluted earnings per share equivalent to a loss of nearly $0.05 on total revenue equivalent to $149.7 million, and revenues that missed analysts’ average estimates of nearly $168 million by about 11%.

On this news, the price of OneConnect’s ADS fell over 27%, to close at $5.42 per ADS on August 4, 2021.

