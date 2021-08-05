Logo
NRC Health Names Honorees of 2021 Excellence Awards

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

Annual Awards Celebrate 12 Hospitals and Health Systems from Across the U.S. for Commitment to Delivering High Quality Patient Care

LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NRC Health, the leading provider of in-depth customer insights in healthcare, today announced the winners of its 2021 Excellence Awards at the 27th Annual NRC Health Symposium in Nashville, Tennessee. Recognized for their commitment to patient care, this year’s 12 hospital and health system honorees are all making huge strides to better the patient experience and improve health outcomes.

“Today’s winning organizations have faced an unimaginable crisis over the last year. Yet, through it all, enhancing the patient experience has remained their North Star,” said Helen Hrdy, Chief Growth Officer at NRC Health. “We celebrate their unwavering dedication to patients and we applaud their ability to embody Human Understanding in every aspect of the care experience.”

NRC Health selects the Excellence Awards winners based on their achievements within categories that patients define as being most important to the quality of their care, including: “Excellence in Patient Experience”, “Excellence in Health System Loyalty”, “Excellence in Transparency”, “Excellence in Care Transitions,” and “Newcomer of the Year.”

Winners were officially announced during an awards ceremony at the 27th Annual NRC Health Symposium, which began today in Nashville. Attendees were also given the choice to attend virtually.

NRC Health also announced the winners of two additional awards programs recognizing healthcare organizations across the continuum: the Consumer Loyalty Awards and the Excellence in Human Understanding Awards. For a full list of this year’s award winners, visit the NRC Health website.

About NRC Health
For more than 40 years, National Research Corporation (NRC Health) ( NRC) has been committed to achieving Human Understanding and bringing healthcare organizations closer to their customers than ever before by illuminating and improving the key moments that define an experience and build trust. Guided by their uniquely empathic heritage, proprietary methods, skilled associates, and holistic approach, NRC Health helps its customers design experiences that exceed expectations, inspire loyalty and improve well-being among patients, residents, physicians, nurses and staff. For more information, write to [email protected], or visit www.nrchealth.com.

Press Contact
Barokas Communications
Jennifer Lyle
[email protected]

