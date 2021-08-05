NRC Health Names Honorees of 2021 Excellence Awards

LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NRC Health , the leading provider of in-depth customer insights in healthcare, today announced the winners of its 2021 Excellence Awards at the 27th Annual NRC Health Symposium in Nashville, Tennessee. Recognized for their commitment to patient care, this year’s 12 hospital and health system honorees are all making huge strides to better the patient experience and improve health outcomes.



“Today’s winning organizations have faced an unimaginable crisis over the last year. Yet, through it all, enhancing the patient experience has remained their North Star,” said Helen Hrdy, Chief Growth Officer at NRC Health. “We celebrate their unwavering dedication to patients and we applaud their ability to embody Human Understanding in every aspect of the care experience.”

NRC Health selects the Excellence Awards winners based on their achievements within categories that patients define as being most important to the quality of their care, including: “Excellence in Patient Experience”, “Excellence in Health System Loyalty”, “Excellence in Transparency”, “Excellence in Care Transitions,” and “Newcomer of the Year.”

Winners were officially announced during an awards ceremony at the 27th Annual NRC Health Symposium, which began today in Nashville. Attendees were also given the choice to attend virtually.

NRC Health also announced the winners of two additional awards programs recognizing healthcare organizations across the continuum: the Consumer Loyalty Awards and the Excellence in Human Understanding Awards. For a full list of this year’s award winners, visit the NRC Health website.

