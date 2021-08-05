Scripps taps Eric Ludgood to lead Newsy

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Scripps taps Eric Ludgood to lead Newsy

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CINCINNATI, Aug. 5, 2021

CINCINNATI, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning news executive Eric Ludgood has been hired as the head of Newsy by The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP), effective Aug. 16.

Eric_Ludgood___Newsy_080521.jpg

In this newly created role, Ludgood will be responsible for the overall leadership, editorial identity and programming for the national news organization. He will report to Kate O'Brian, head of the news group for Scripps Networks, and will be based in Atlanta.

"As we build toward the launch of Newsy as a truly national network news organization, I am thrilled to be bringing in someone of Eric's caliber and character to lead our talented team," O'Brian said. "His experience directing coverage for a multitude of big global events combined with his award-winning investigative journalism makes him a great fit for Newsy and for the mission-based Scripps culture."

Newsy provides straightforward, opinion-free news across multiple platforms. While already available on nearly every major over-the-top and connected TV platform, Newsy will launch over the air in more than 90% of U.S. television homes – and in all major markets – on Oct. 1, carried primarily over Scripps-owned broadcast stations' spectrum. Its distribution over the air will make it the only American news television network to be ubiquitous on both growth platforms.

Ludgood spent 13 years at CNN International in various leadership roles, including vice president for editorial. He played a pivotal role in several major stories during his time there, including the election of Nelson Mandela, the events of Sept. 11, the war in Afghanistan and the Indian Ocean tsunami of 2004. Ludgood also led the CNN World Report unit.

Ludgood has directed content development and production for more than 60 hours of news programming each week at WAGA-TV, the FOX-owned and operated channel in Atlanta. He was executive producer of the investigative team whose reporting has garnered numerous awards, including a Peabody, for its examination of law enforcement use of field drug tests.

"I feel very fortunate to be joining Newsy at this important moment in its impressive evolution," said Ludgood, an Auburn University graduate. "The vision for Newsy is ambitious, and I am eager to play a role in realizing that vision."

About Scripps
The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating a better-informed world. As the nation's fourth-largest local TV broadcaster, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of 61 stations in 41 markets. The Scripps Networks reach nearly every American through the national news outlets Court TV and Newsy and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Grit, Laff, Court TV Mystery, Defy TV and TrueReal. Scripps is the nation's largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, "Give light and the people will find their own way."

scripps_logo.jpg

The_EW_Scripps_Company_Newsy_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CL66739&sd=2021-08-05 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scripps-taps-eric-ludgood-to-lead-newsy-301349617.html

SOURCE The E.W. Scripps Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL66739&Transmission_Id=202108051300PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL66739&DateId=20210805
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment