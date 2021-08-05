Logo
VNUE CEO Zach Bair to Host Livestream Discussion About Stageit Acquisition

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

Will Be Held Friday, Aug 6th at 7PM Central on the Stageit Platform

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2021

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, August 6th, 2021, at 7PM, VNUE CEO Zach Bair will host a livestream on Stageit.com to talk to the company's shareholders and other interested parties about what the Stageit acquisition means to VNUE.

Among the topics to be discussed are how the deal will play into VNUE's Soundstr music recognition technology platform and VNUE's technology stacks including Set.fm, and the importance of Stageit's CEO Stephen White and Chief Product Officer Vadim Brenner coming on deck as it pertains to the company's initiatives, and particularly as it pertains to Soundstr. The livestream is free and will take place on Stageit.com at 7PM Central. Interested parties should visit Stageit.com and register.

VNUE, Inc announced on July 28 that the company is acquiring live streaming innovator Stageit in a deal that will add over nine million in revenue and access to thousands of performers and creators. The deal brings hundreds of thousands of live music fans and complementary technology to VNUE's portfolio in addition to delivering key pioneering talent in the Music Recognition Technology (MRT) space to VNUE's roster, which the company believes will accelerate the rollout of the company's groundbreaking platform, Soundstr.

About VNUE, Inc. (www.vnue.com)
VNUE, Inc., (OTC: VNUE) is a multi-faceted music technology company dedicated to monetizing the live music experience for artists, labels, writers, and publishers, with products such as its set.fm instant content distribution platform (www.set.fm), exclusive license partner and "instant live" pioneer DiscLive (www.disclive.net), and protecting the rights of artists and writers with the company's Soundstr music recognition technology (MRT) (www.soundstr.com). The veteran entrepreneurs, artists, and songwriters behind VNUE, led by music and tech entrepreneur and recording artist Zach Bair (www.zachbairmusic.com), are passionate about the future of their industry and ensuring that rights holders' value is not lost amid always-changing technology. VNUE also holds a 4.99% stake in RockHouse Live International, a new live music venue & restaurant chain that was recently launched in Clearwater Beach Florida, and which is expanding globally, with new locations announced in Key West, FL, and Oxford, MS.

About Stageit (www.stageit.com)
Stageit, the premier online experience connecting artists and their fans, is a web-based live streaming platform and vibrant community. Founded in 2009 for artists, by artists, Stageit is on a mission to help performers navigate the intricacies of the online live streaming space, providing a stage for every creator and a front row seat for every fan. As an early industry leader Stageit offers a platform for artists to perform live, interact with fans, and monetize shows, while creating unique experiences for fans. To learn more visit stageit.com or follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

favicon.png?sn=CG66495&sd=2021-08-05 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vnue-ceo-zach-bair-to-host-livestream-discussion-about-stageit-acquisition-301349651.html

SOURCE VNUE, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG66495&Transmission_Id=202108051330PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG66495&DateId=20210805
