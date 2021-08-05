Logo
Kahn Brothers' Top 2nd-Quarter Trades

Hedge fund cuts Blackberry, ups stake in BP

Author's Avatar
Margaret Moran
Aug 05, 2021

Summary

  • The firm reduced its holdings in Nam Tai Property and BlackBerry Ltd
  • Its biggest buys of the quarter were BP and Pfizer
Article's Main Image

Kahn Brothers (Trades, Portfolio) recently disclosed its portfolio updates for the second quarter of 2021, which ended on June 30.

The

Kahn Brothers (Trades, Portfolio) is a hedge fund that serves institutional and high-net-worth clients. Its founding chairman, Irving Kahn, got his start shortly before the stock market crash of 1929, and the firm’s original strategy was based on Benjamin Graham’s school of value investing. Over time, Kahn Brothers (Trades, Portfolio)’ investment philosophy has changed to more of a contrarian value strategy, focusing on metrics such as margin of safety and long-term capital appreciation.

The firm’s biggest trades for the quarter were reductions of its holdings in Nam Tai Property Inc (

NTP, Financial) and BlackBerry Ltd (BB, Financial). Its top buys were additions to its holdings in BP PLC (BP, Financial) and Pfizer Inc (PFE, Financial).

Nam Tai Property Inc

The firm reduced its investment in Nam Tai Property Inc (

NTP, Financial) by 1,264,694 shares, or 96.13%, leaving a remaining holding of 50,950 share. The trade had a -2.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, shares traded for an average price of $20.80.

1423320970873131008.png

Nam Tai Property is a Chinese real estate development company. Operating through its subsidiaries, the company focuses on developing parcels of land into commercial complexes and technology parks in the People’s Republic of China.

On Aug. 5, shares of Nam Tai Property traded around $23.11 for a market cap of $921.34 million. According to the Peter Lynch chart, the stock is trading slightly above is intrinsic value and its median historical valuation.

1423350539479011328.png

The company has a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10. The interest coverage ratio of 202.54 and the Piotroski F-Score of 5 out of 9 indicate a healthy financial situation. The return on invested capital (ROIC) has been lower than the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) in recent years, indicating struggles with profitable growth.

1423351212555751424.png

BlackBerry Ltd

Kahn Brothers (Trades, Portfolio) cut its Blackberry Ltd (BB, Financial) investment by 906,404 shares, or 33.96%, leaving a remaining holding of 1,762,887 shares. The trade impacted the equity portfolio by -1.18%. Shares traded for an average price of $10.41 during the quarter.

1423321508872310784.png

The Canada-based enterprise software company was once famous for its smartphones, though it was later left in the dust in that regard by companies such as Apple (

AAPL, Financial) and Samsung (XKRX:005930, Financial). BlackBerry now primarily focuses on cybersecurity, communications software and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

On Aug. 5, shares of BlackBerry traded around $10.51 for a market cap of $6.04 billion. According to the GuruFocus Value chart, the stock is “significantly overvalued.”

1423351567821688832.png

The company has a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10. The Altman Z-Score of 2.02 and Piotroski F-Score of 4 out of 9 indicate the company is financially stable. The operating margin and net margin are both in the negatives, meaning the company’s operations are not profitable.

1423353180401553408.png

BP PLC

Kahn Brothers (Trades, Portfolio) upped its stake in BP PLC (BP, Financial) by 252,274 shares, or 13.19%, for a total investment of 2,165,074 shares. The trade impacted the equity portfolio by 0.95%. Shares traded for an average price of $26.17 during the quarter.

1423324976672526336.png

Headquartered in London, England, BP is one of the world’s seven oil and gas “supermajors.” It is engaged in the production of energy worldwide, though its largest footprint is in the U.S. Though most of its energy production is through fossil fuels, the company is investing in renewables and has set an ambitious goal to reach net zero by 2050.

On Aug. 5, shares of BP traded around $25.40 for a market cap of $88.41 billion. According to the GuruFocus Value chart, the stock is “fairly valued.”

1423353588255674368.png

The company has a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10. While the Altman Z-Score of 1.11 indicates a potential for bankruptcy, the interest coverage ratio of 6.07 shows the company should be able to keep making payments on its debt for the time being. The WACC is consistently higher than the ROIC, so the company’s growth is not profitable.

1423354562676379648.png

Pfizer Inc

The firm increased its Pfizer Inc (

PFE, Financial) holding by 162,217 shares, or 24.49%, for a total investment of 824,504 shares. The trade had a 0.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, shares traded for an average price of $38.81.

1423325336858382336.png

Pfizer is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York. Its main areas of research are internal medicine, inflammation and immunology, oncology, rare diseases, vaccines and anti infectives. Its most recent success has been its Covid-19 vaccine that was developed in partnership with BioNTech (

BNTX, Financial).

On Aug. 5, shares of Pfizer traded around $44.91 for a market cap of $249.96 billion. According to the Peter Lynch chart, the stock is trading above its intrinsic value but in line with its median historical valuation.

1423354991980171264.png

The company has a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.36 is lower than 72% of industry peers, but the Piotroski F-Score of 6 out of 9 indicates the financial situation is healthy. The three-year revenue per share growth rate is -5%, while the three-year Ebitda per share growth rate is -9.4%.

1423356532870991872.png

Portfolio overview

As of the quarter’s end, the hedge fund held shares in 43 stocks with a combined value of $698 million. The turnover rate for the quarter was 4%.

The top holdings are Assured Guaranty Ltd (

AGO, Financial) with 9.93% of the equity portfolio, Citigroup Inc (C, Financial) with 8.48% and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY, Financial) with 8.35%. In terms of sector weighting, the firm was most invested in financial services, health care and energy.

1423318414188990464.png

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
The mention of stocks in this article does not at any point constitute an investment recommendation. Portfolio updates reflect only common stock positions as per the regulatory filings for the quarter in question and may not include changes made after the quarter ended.
