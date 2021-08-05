Diversey Has Entered Into an Agreement to Acquire Tasman Chemicals in Australia

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Diversey Has Entered Into an Agreement to Acquire Tasman Chemicals in Australia

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

FORT MILL, S.C., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversey Holdings, Ltd. ( DSEY), a leading provider of hygiene, infection prevention and cleaning solutions, today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Tasman Chemicals. Tasman is an Australian manufacturer of professional hygiene and cleaning solutions to the Institutional and Food & Beverage sectors with over 55 years of experience in the market.

Strengthening Diversey’s Operational Presence and Customer Experience in Australia and New Zealand

Tasman Chemicals is a trusted provider of hygiene and cleaning chemicals, to the Institutional and Food & Beverage sectors, that will enhance Diversey’s position in the Australia and New Zealand markets. The addition of Tasman’s manufacturing infrastructure, in particular, provides exciting opportunities to integrate our business and expand our product offering.

Commenting on the transaction, Phil Wieland, Chief Executive Officer of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. said, “The acquisition of Tasman Chemicals provides us with a strong manufacturing footprint, allowing for greater operational flexibility and responsiveness to customer requirements. In addition, the strong reputation of Tasman will enable us to grow our position in the Australia and New Zealand markets.”

“We are very pleased Tasman is now part of Diversey, one of the world’s leading hygiene companies”, said Peter Keech, Owner and Managing Director of Tasman Chemicals. “Tasman and Diversey are well-aligned, and Tasman’s clients and personnel will benefit from further expansion of the business and ongoing product innovation”.

About Tasman Chemicals
Tasman Chemicals is a Melbourne, Australia headquartered manufacturer and is a leading supplier of professional cleaning and hygiene products into the Institutional and Food & Beverage markets. For over 55 years, it has served the Australia market and has a strong reputation for technical innovation and excellence in product performance coupled with manufacturing facilities in both Melbourne and Perth.

For more information please visit http://www.tasmanchemicals.com.au/

About Diversey
Diversey’s mission is to protect and care for people through leading hygiene, infection prevention, and cleaning solutions. We develop and deliver innovative products, services, and technologies that save lives and protect our environment. Over the course of 95 years, the Diversey brand has become synonymous with product quality, service, and innovation.

For more information, visit www.diversey.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Twitter @diversey.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd.

Investor Contact:
Grant Graver
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODMwMzk0OCM0MzQ0NTM1IzIyMDc0OTc=
094ce61c-a471-4906-aaf9-2965681fb74c
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment