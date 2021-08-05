Logo
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Report on Voting Results

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TORONTO, Aug. 5, 2021

TORONTO, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (the "Company") (TSX: CF) today announced (in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements) the voting results from its annual general and special meeting of common shareholders held on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

Full details of these matters are set out in the Management Information Circular issued in connection with this meeting which is available at www.cgf.com/investor-relations.

Shareholders voted in favour of (a) the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration (99.81% in favour); (b) setting the number of directors at ten (99.80% in favour); (c) approval of (i) all unallocated options under the Company's performance share option plan ("PSO Plan"), and (ii) the ability of the Company to continue granting options under the PSO Plan until August 5, 2024 (97.50% in favour); and (d) approval of a non-binding advisory resolution to accept the approach to executive compensation disclosed in the Management Information Circular (93.73% in favour).

Shareholders also voted on the election as directors of nominees proposed by management as follows:




Director

Votes "for" as a
percentage of votes
cast for or withheld for
the director

Votes "withheld" as a
percentage of votes
cast for or withheld for
the director

Charles N. Bralver

97.52%

2.48%

Daniel J. Daviau

99.25%

0.75%

Gillian H. Denham

97.86%

2.14%

Michael D. Harris

94.51%

5.49%

Merri L. Jones

99.91%

0.09%

David J. Kassie

97.22%

2.78%

Terrence A. Lyons

93.34%

6.66%

Jo-Anne O'Connor

99.91%

0.09%

Dipesh J. Shah

99.90%

0.10%

Sally J. Tennant

99.28%

0.72%

ABOUT CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC.

Through its principal subsidiaries, Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (the "Company") is a leading independent, full-service financial services firm, with operations in two principal segments of the securities industry: wealth management and capital markets. Since its establishment in 1950, the Company has been driven by an unwavering commitment to building lasting client relationships. We achieve this by generating value for our individual, institutional and corporate clients through comprehensive investment solutions, brokerage services and investment banking services. The Company has wealth management offices located in Canada, the UK, Guernsey, Jersey, the Isle of Man and Australia. The Company's international capital markets division operates in North America, UK & Europe, Asia, Australia and the Middle East.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. is publicly traded under the symbol CF on the TSX.

favicon.png?sn=TO66981&sd=2021-08-05 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canaccord-genuity-group-inc-report-on-voting-results-301349729.html

SOURCE Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO66981&Transmission_Id=202108051457PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO66981&DateId=20210805
