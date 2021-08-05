Flexential Partners with Legacy Investing and Invesco Real Estate on 130,000 Square Foot Expansion in Plano, Texas

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Flexential Partners with Legacy Investing and Invesco Real Estate on 130,000 Square Foot Expansion in Plano, Texas

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

Partnership expands Flexential's leadership in Dallas, Texas data center market

PR Newswire

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 5, 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexential, a leading provider of data center colocation, cloud and connectivity services, today announced it has entered into a leaseback agreement with Legacy Investing and Invesco Real Estate. The deal will enable a 130,000 square foot expansion of Flexential's state-of-the-art Plano, Texas facility, more than doubling capacity at that data center to over 260,000 square feet and bringing Flexential's Dallas market capacity to over 432,000 square feet.

Flexential_Logo.jpg

This agreement follows a recent sale-leaseback partnership with Legacy Investing and Invesco Real Estate for Flexential's Hillsboro 3 data center in Portland in April 2020. The continued support of Legacy Investors and Invesco Real Estate demonstrates the value of the Flexential brand overall and its franchise in the Dallas market.

With rapidly growing demand for data center services in Plano and the broader Dallas market, the partnership between Flexential, Legacy and Invesco Real Estate will enable Flexential to quickly and efficiently bring this project to market while giving Legacy and Invesco Real Estate an excellent investment opportunity.

"Our continued partnership with Legacy Investing and Invesco Real Estate allows Flexential to expand at an even faster rate to meet heightened demand in hypergrowth markets such as Plano, Texas and Portland," said Chris Downie, CEO, Flexential. "We are committed to continued investment in the 38 highly connected data centers in our platform of hybrid IT infrastructure solutions and are pleased that this partnership is enabling us to realize quick and efficient growth."

"We are pleased to continue our partnership with Flexential, a national market leader, to meet the massive and growing demand for data center services in the Dallas region," said Jay Rappaport, Legacy Investing CEO and co-founder. "This mutually beneficial partnership is part of our broader focus on data center real estate and will allow Flexential to concentrate its capital on operations to maximize its returns."

"We are pleased to continue expanding our data center footprint into a new market for Invesco Real Estate. Our continued collaboration with Legacy and Flexential is representative of our growing commitment to the data center sector. We look forward to significantly growing these important relationships in the future," said Joshua Siegel, Managing Director, Transactions, Invesco Real Estate.

About Flexential
Flexential empowers the IT journey of the nation's most complex businesses by offering flexible and tailored hybrid IT solutions comprised of colocation, cloud, connectivity, data protection, managed, and professional services. The company builds on a platform of three million square feet of data center space in 19 highly connected markets, and on the FlexAnywhere™ 100GB private backbone to meet the most stringent challenges in security, compliance, and resiliency. See how Flexential goes beyond the four walls of the data center to empower IT through an interactive map found on www.flexential.com.

Flexential is a registered trademark of the Flexential Corp. Follow Flexential on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Legacy Investing, LLC
Headquartered in Northern Virginia and founded by seasoned technology company executives, Legacy Investing focuses on mission critical real estate impacted by new technologies: digital and physical supply chains, future workplaces, and life sciences. Legacy's principals have leveraged this platform and their public company C-level experience across the past two decades to complete more than $2.75 billion in transactions across 19 million square feet of data centers, e-commerce distribution centers, cold storage, modern office buildings, and life sciences facilities on behalf of select family office and institutional investors. Legacy leverages its expertise on technology's impact on tenant demand, site selection, and leasing to target and position properties to meet those needs and create long-term real estate value. For more information, see www.LegacyInvesting.com.

About Invesco Real Estate
Invesco Real Estate is a global leader in the real estate investment management business with $83.2 billion in real estate assets under management, 588 employees and 21 regional offices across the U.S., Europe and Asia (as of March 31, 2021). Invesco Real Estate has been actively investing in core, value-add and opportunistic real estate strategies since 1992. Invesco Real Estate is a business name of Invesco Advisers, Inc., an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd. Invesco Ltd. is an independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. NYSE: IVZ; www.invesco.com.

Contact:
Courtney Gaudet,
303-579-4353
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CL66972&sd=2021-08-05 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flexential-partners-with-legacy-investing-and-invesco-real-estate-on-130-000-square-foot-expansion-in-plano-texas-301349731.html

SOURCE Flexential

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL66972&Transmission_Id=202108051458PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL66972&DateId=20210805
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment