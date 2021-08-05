Logo
Assisted 4 Living, Inc. Names Healthcare Industry Veteran, Louis Collier, as Chief Executive Officer

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

Veteran Healthcare Services Expert to Lead Assisted 4 Living's Operations and Growth Plan in the Pediatric, Skilled Nursing and Assisted Living Healthcare Industry.

PR Newswire

BRADENTON, Fla., Aug. 5, 2021

BRADENTON, Fla., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Assisted 4 Living, Inc. (OTC: ASSF) announced today Louis Collier as CEO of Assisted 4 Living, Inc. Mr. Collier leads the company's operations, acquisition strategy, aggressive transition growth plan and new pediatric location growth throughout multiple states.

Mr. Collier joins Assisted 4 Living, Inc. with over 30 years of experience in the healthcare industry. Most recently, Mr. Collier was the Chief Executive Officer of a healthcare company where he was responsible for all day-to-day operations of the hospital that included planning, organizing, and directing the hospital to ensure that quality patient care is provided, and that the financial integrity of the hospital is maintained. Mr. Collier ensured compliance with applicable laws and regulations as well as all policies and procedures set forth by the Governing Board and Medical Staff, and those required by Joint Commission standards. Prior to this, Mr. Collier was a senior executive at multiple healthcare systems and post-acute services companies and created one of the first "true" Skilled Nursing Facilities network that dramatically increased outcomes, partnerships, and services.

"Having the opportunity to be the CEO of Assisted 4 Living, Inc. is a great honor, and I am extremely excited about our future as we implement an aggressive growth plan while increasing operating efficiencies. We have assembled a tremendous team and we will focus on quality and our employees throughout the organization. We can improve the quality of care in two key areas of healthcare, including patients that need rehabilitation and skilled nursing along with children that need the opportunity to thrive that they will get in our facilities," explains Mr. Collier.

About Assisted 4 Living, Inc.

Assisted 4 Living, Inc. (OTC: "ASSF") is diversified healthcare company providing post-acute care for Pediatrics and Seniors through three separate and distinct operating divisions. Wholly owned subsidiary, Trillium Healthcare - OPS, LLC provides medically necessary services of licensed nurses, physical and occupational therapists, and speech pathologists within the Skilled Nursing arena. Wholly owned subsidiary, Banyan Pediatric Centers, Inc. is a PPEC (Prescribed Pediatric Extended Care), providing nurse-staffed pediatric day care center for medically complex children age birth to 21 years. Real Living Property Holdings, LLC is the real estate holding company into which all real estate will be housed. It does not currently consist of any other operations. Assisted 4 Living's growth plan is primarily through an acquisition strategy for the Seniors and a build-out plan for the Pediatric division. Additionally, the company will optimize the operations and internalize services such as Therapy, Medical Management and Pharmacy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements about our business, or financial condition and prospects that reflect our assumptions and beliefs based on information currently available. We can give no assurance that the expectations indicated by such forward-looking statements will be realized. There may be other risks and circumstances that we are unable to predict. When used in this news release, words such as "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "estimates" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although there may be certain forward-looking statements not accompanied by such expressions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made only as of the date of this news release, and except as otherwise required by federal securities law, we do not have any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

favicon.png?sn=FL66862&sd=2021-08-05 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/assisted-4-living-inc-names-healthcare-industry-veteran-louis-collier-as-chief-executive-officer-301349676.html

SOURCE Assisted 4 Living

rt.gif?NewsItemId=FL66862&Transmission_Id=202108051400PR_NEWS_USPR_____FL66862&DateId=20210805
