PARENTS Reveals Winners of Beauty Awards 2021

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP) PARENTS released this year's Beauty Awards, a selection of new makeup, hair, and skin launches that are effective, efficient, and inclusive. PARENTS' Beauty Awards 2021 is available on Parents.com/BeautyAwards and in the September issue of PARENTS magazine, available now.

"For the 10th annual Beauty Awards, PARENTS consulted moms and, for the first time, dads, to judge the best new offerings in beauty and self-care. After many months at home, parents are eager to step out feeling fresh and put together—and the winning products all help with that effort," said PARENTS Editor-in-Chief Julia Edelstein.

This year 35 moms and a handful of dads tested 160 new makeup, hair, and skin launches to select a total of 33 products that passed a set of standards for quality, ease of use, and inclusivity. Foundations had to come in at least 30 shades, and tinted moisturizers in 10. All our skin and hair winners received approval from parents whose skin types and hair textures matched those of the products' intended consumers.

The full list of PARENTS' Beauty Awards 2021 is shown below by category and on Parents.com/BeautyAwards.

BEST IN MAKEUP

Blush and Bronzer : Stila Cosmetics Putty Blush/Bronzer Duo

Brow Pen : NYX Professional Makeup Lift and Snatch! Brow Tint Pen

Brow Pomade : Benefit Cosmetics POWmade Brow Pomade

Eyeliner : Maybelline New York Tattoo Studio Smokey Gel Pencil Eyeliner

Eyeshadow : Burt's Bees Color Nurture Cream Eye Shadow

Foundation : Sephora Collection Best Skin Ever Foundation

Lipstick : Revlon ColorStay Satin Ink Liquid Lipstick

Lip Gloss : Róen Beauty Kiss My Liquid Lip Balm in Shimmer

Nail Polish : Essie Expressie Dial It Up Collection

Mascara : CoverGirl Lash Blast Clean Mascara

Tinted Moisturizer : Milk Makeup Sunshine Skin Tint Clean SPF 30

BEST IN SKIN

Cleanser : Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water With Vitamin C All-in-1 Brightening

Exfoliator : Merle Norman Exfoliating Charcoal Scrub

Eye Cream : Ole Henriksen Wrinkle Blur Bakuchiol Eye Gel Crème

Lip Treatment : ChapStick Total Hydration With Sea Minerals Overnight Lip Renewal Treatment

Moisturizer with SPF : Neutrogena Invisible Daily Defense Face Serum SPF 60+

Nonretinol Serum : RoC Multi Correxion Hydrate + Plump Serum Capsules

Night Cream : Pond's Rejuveness Advanced Hydrating Night Cream

Retinol Serum : Mary Kay Clinical Solutions Retinol 0.5

BEST IN BODY

Antiperspirant : Secret DERMA+ Antiperspirant

Belly Treatment : Summer Fridays Babymoon Belly Balm

Body Wash : Ivory Gentle Moisturizing Body Wash With a Hint of Coconut

Deodorant : Dove 0% Aluminum Refillable Deodorant

In-Shower Lotion : Olay Nighttime Rinse-Off Body Conditioner With Retinol

Lotion : Vaseline Intensive Care Almond Smooth Body Lotion

Scrub : Drunk Elephant Sugared Koffie Almond Milk Scrub

Shaving Gel : Skintimate Spark Shave Gel

BEST IN HAIR

Curl Enhancer : Maui Moisture Flexible Hold + Coconut Milk Curl Foam Mousse

Dry Shampoo : Suave Hair Refresher Dry Shampoo With Amino Acids

Shampoo and Conditioner for Damage : TRESemmé Keratin Repair Shampoo + Conditioner

Shampoo and Conditioner for Hydration : Aveeno Hair Sunflower Oil Blend Shampoo + Conditioner

Mask : Aveda Invati Advanced Intensive Hair & Scalp Masque

Smoothing Treatment : Pantene Pro-V Hydrating Glow Thirsty Ends Milk to Water Serum

ABOUT PARENTS

PARENTS, the leading source for busy, millennial moms, reaches 8.3 million readers monthly through an award-winning magazine and over 19 million readers on its digital and social platforms. With an understanding that raising good people is the most important job, PARENTS serves up trusted advice that empowers moms and dads to care for their kids with confidence and find ways to enjoy the ride. PARENTS is produced by Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP).

