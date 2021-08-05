Procter & Gamble Co (PG) CEO - Family Care & P&G Ventur Marylynn Fergusonmchugh Sold $7.2 million of Shares

CEO - Family Care & P&G Ventur of Procter & Gamble Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Marylynn Fergusonmchugh (insider trades) sold 49,899 shares of PG on 08/04/2021 at an average price of $143.32 a share. The total sale was $7.2 million.

For the complete insider trading history of PG, click here