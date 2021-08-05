General American Investors Files Certified Shareholder Report for Period Ended June 30, 2021

General American Investors Company, Inc., a closed-end investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (GAM), filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) its Certified Shareholder Report (Form N-CSR) for the six month period ended June 30, 2021. The Form N-CSR contains the Company’s June 30, 2021 Semi-Annual Report and is available at the SEC’s website: www.sec.gov and the Company’s website: www.generalamericaninvestors.com. The Semi-Annual Report is expected to be mailed to stockholders shortly.

The Semi-Annual Report indicates that as of or for the six months ended:

6/30/21 6/30/20 Net Assets Applicable to Common Stock $1,227,414,148 $949,029,117 Net Assets Per Common Share $50.76 $38.51 Net Investment Income $769,204 $3,590,316 Per Share $0.03 $0.15 Net Loss/Gain on Investments $172,290,450 ($126,796,012) Per Share $7.21 ($5.11) Common Shares Outstanding 24,181,874 24,644,062

* After dividends and distributions of $2.50 per share paid in December 2020.

The largest stock holdings in the Company’s portfolio as of June 30, 2021, included: Alphabet, Microsoft, Republic Services, ASML Holding, and Berkshire Hathaway.

