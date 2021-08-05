Logo
Aemetis to Review Second Quarter Financial Results on August 12, 2021

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

CUPERTINO, CA, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Aemetis, Inc. ( AMTX) announced that the company will host a conference call to review the release of its second quarter 2021 earnings report:

Date: Thursday, August 12, 2021

Time: 11 am Pacific Standard Time (PST)

Live Participant Dial In (Toll Free): +1-844-602-0380

Live Participant Dial In (International): +1-862-298-0970

Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2211/42353

Attendees may submit questions during the Q&A portion of the conference call.

After August 19th, the webcast will be available on the Company’s website (www.aemetis.com) under Investors/Conference Calls. The voice recording will also be available through August 19, 2021 by dialing (Toll Free) 877-481-4010 or (International) 919-882-2331 and entering conference ID number 42353.

About Aemetis

Aemetis has a mission to transform renewable energy with below zero carbon intensity transportation fuels. Aemetis has launched the Carbon Zero production process to decarbonize the transportation sector using today's infrastructure.

Aemetis Carbon Zero products include zero-carbon fuels that can "drop-in" to be used in airplanes, truck, and ship fleets. Aemetis low-carbon fuels have substantially reduced carbon intensity compared to standard petroleum fossil-based fuels across their lifecycle.

Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Aemetis is a renewable natural gas, renewable fuel, and biochemicals company focused on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of innovative technologies that replace petroleum-based products and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Founded in 2006, Aemetis has completed Phase 1 and is expanding a California biogas digester network and pipeline system to convert dairy waste gas into Renewable Natural Gas (RNG). Aemetis owns and operates a 65 million gallon per year ethanol production facility in California's Central Valley near Modesto that supplies about 80 dairies with animal feed. Aemetis also owns and operates a 50 million gallon per year production facility on the East Coast of India, producing high-quality distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin for customers in India and Europe. Aemetis is developing the Carbon Zero Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and renewable diesel fuel biorefineries in California from renewable oils and orchard and forest waste. Aemetis holds a portfolio of patents and exclusive technology licenses to produce renewable fuels and biochemicals. For additional information about Aemetis, please visit www.aemetis.com.

External Investor Relations
Contact:
Kirin Smith
PCG Advisory Group
(646) 863-6519
[email protected]

Investor Relations/
Media Contact:
Todd Waltz
(408) 213-0940
[email protected]

