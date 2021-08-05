Zymergen Announces Executive Appointments, Strengthening Leadership Team in Key Areas

PR Newswire

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zymergen Inc. (Nasdaq: ZY) today announced the appointments of Lincoln Germain as Chief Commercial Officer and Subodh Deshmukh as Chief Development Officer.

Lincoln Germain, Chief Commercial Officer, brings more than 25 years of experience in senior positions at multinational materials, agrochemical and consumer packaged goods corporations, most recently serving as Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Honeywell International's $3 billion Advanced Materials business. As Zymergen's Chief Commercial Officer, Germain will lead the rebuilding of the Company's commercial team, increasing the robustness of our market and customer value discovery analysis, and establishing a reliable sales pipeline qualification and forecasting process.

Subodh Deshmukh, Chief Development Officer, brings more than 20 years of experience across all stages of product development, from research to engineering and launch management at global scale. He most recently served as Global Head of Product Development for Sandoz, the $10 billion generics division of Novartis, and previously held technical and executive leadership positions with Sun Pharma, Pfizer and Bristol-Myers Squibb. As Chief Development Officer, Deshmukh will oversee Zymergen's product development process to ensure the robustness of the Company's pipeline.

"We are pleased to welcome Lincoln and Subodh to the Zymergen team as we continue enhancing our leadership team and position Zymergen as a stronger company with a disciplined plan for growth and value creation," said Jay Flatley, Acting CEO and Chairman of the Board. "Both Lincoln and Subodh are seasoned executives, and their significant experience and expertise will be invaluable as we move forward. Alongside Aindrea Campbell, who was appointed Chief Manufacturing Officer in May, these appointments will reinforce our strong focus on operations and advance our goal of developing and delivering breakthrough products to the market."

Germain commented, "Zymergen has immense potential to solve the world's biggest problems through its unique integration of genomics, machine learning and automation. I look forward to working with the rest of the team to build a commercial organization that understands its customers and end users, so that we can consistently deliver the innovative products and solutions they need to create substantial value."

"Like my new colleagues at Zymergen, I am passionate about pushing scientific boundaries and fundamentally changing how materials are made and what they are made of," Deshmukh added. "I'm honored to work with the innovative team at Zymergen to design and manufacture powerful products based on nature's own inventions that meet market needs."

About Zymergen

Zymergen is a biofacturing company using biology to reimagine the world. Zymergen partners with nature to design, develop and manufacture bio-based breakthrough products that deliver value to customers in a broad range of industries. A unique combination of biology, chemistry, software and automation enables the company to design and create new materials.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are based on the Company's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to it on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding the opportunities and prospects for our company, including our business, technologies and products, the potential contributions of the new executives, including the rebuilding of our commercial team, revenue projections and market opportunity for products in our pipeline, the development of our strategic and operating plans, our plan to reduce expenses and our preliminary financial results. We do not have revenue from product sales, and we may not be able to successfully commercialize our pipeline products. These and other risks are described more fully in our filings with the SEC, including our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and other documents we subsequently file with the SEC from time to time, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Except to the extent required by law, we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zymergen-announces-executive-appointments-strengthening-leadership-team-in-key-areas-301349792.html

SOURCE Zymergen