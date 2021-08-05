Logo
TuSimple Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

--Opened new Dallas-Fort Worth facility to meet growing demand--

--Announced partnership with Ryder to scale Autonomous Freight Network--

--Initiated partnership with Geotab to conduct industry-first telematics study on AV trucking safety performance--

--Achieved more than 4.5 million cumulative road miles--

PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 5, 2021

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TuSimple (Nasdaq: TSP), a global self-driving technology company based in San Diego, California, today announced unaudited financial results for the second quarter period ended June 30, 2021. TuSimple's complete quarterly financial results and management commentary can be found by accessing the company's shareholder letter on the quarterly results page of the investor relations website at ir.tusimple.com.

TuSimple_Logo.jpg

"TuSimple showed strong progress in Q2 2021 by focusing on key initiatives that support our long-term plans to launch the first autonomous freight network that enables low-cost, safe and reliable freight capacity," said Cheng Lu, President and CEO. "We deployed capital to accelerate the hiring of top-tier talent to propel development of our L4 autonomous driving system, the production partnership with Navistar, and the rapid expansion of our Autonomous Freight Network."

TuSimple's IPO lock-up period will end at the opening of trading on August 17, 2021.

What:
TuSimple Q2 2021 Earnings Conference Call

When:
Thursday, August 5, 2021

Time:
2 p.m. Pacific Time (5 p.m. Eastern Time)

To Listen via Telephone:
North America (toll-free): +1 (888) 771-4371
International (caller-paid): +1 (847) 585-4405
Conference ID: 50198119

To Listen via Internet:
ir.tusimple.com

About TuSimple
TuSimple is a global autonomous driving technology company, headquartered in San Diego, California, with operations in Arizona, Texas, Europe, and China. Founded in 2015, TuSimple is developing a commercial-ready, fully autonomous (SAE Level 4) driving solution for long-haul heavy-duty trucks. TuSimple aims to transform the $4 trillion global truck freight industry through the company's leading AI technology, which makes it possible for trucks to see 1,000 meters away, operate nearly continuously, and consume 10% less fuel than manually driven trucks. Visit us at www.tusimple.com.

favicon.png?sn=CG66906&sd=2021-08-05 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tusimple-announces-second-quarter-2021-results-301349715.html

SOURCE TuSimple Holdings Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG66906&Transmission_Id=202108051600PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG66906&DateId=20210805
