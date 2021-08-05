PR Newswire

BERWYN, Pa., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RM LAW, P.C. is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Activision Blizzard, Inc. ("Activision Blizzard" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ATVI) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws.

If you own shares of Activision Blizzard and would like to learn more about this class action or if you wish to discuss these matters and have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights, contact Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or to sign up online, click here . You may also email Mr. Maniskas at [email protected] .

On July 20, 2021, California's Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed a lawsuit against Activision Blizzard, alleging that female employees of Activision Blizzard are subjected to "constant sexual harassment," while Activision Blizzard's top executives and human resources personnel not only knew about the harassment and failed to prevent it, but also retaliated against employees who complained. The lawsuit alleges violations of the Equal Pay Act and the Fair Employment and Housing Act. On this news, Activision Blizzard's stock price fell sharply over the following trading sessions, damaging investors.

For more information regarding this, please contact RM LAW, P.C. (Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire) toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or by email at [email protected] or click here . For more information about class action cases in general or to learn more about RM LAW, P.C. please visit our website by clicking here .

CONTACT: RM LAW, P.C.

Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire

1055 Westlakes Dr., Ste. 300

Berwyn, PA 19312

484-324-6800

844-291-9299

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rm-law-announces-investigation-of-activision-blizzard-inc-301349555.html

SOURCE RM LAW, P.C.