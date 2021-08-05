Logo
Harte Hanks To Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Investor Conference Call on August 12, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 5, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harte Hanks (OTCQX: HRTH), a leading data-driven multi-channel marketing solutions firm, announced today that the company will release financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Thursday, August 12, 2021 after the close of the market.

Harte_Hanks_Logo.jpg

Management will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss these results on the same day at 4:30 p.m. ET. To access the live call, please dial (888) 394-8218 (toll free) or (323) 701-0225 and reference conference ID 6511609. The conference call will also be webcast live in the Investors Events section of the Harte Hanks website and can be accessed from the link here.

Following the conclusion of the live call, a telephonic replay will be available for 48 hours by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 and using the pin number 6511609. The replay will also be available for at least 90 days in the Investors Events section of the Harte Hanks website.

About Harte Hanks:

Harte Hanks (OTCMKTS: HRTH) is a global omnichannel customer experience company. We work with clients to define, execute, and optimize their customer journey through our Marketing Services, Customer Care, and Fulfillment offerings. From visionary thinking to tactical execution, Harte Hanks partners with some of the world's most respected brands to create unforgettable customer experiences, including Bank of America, Cisco, IBM, Pfizer, Sony and Ford, and others. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Harte Hanks has more than 2,000 employees in offices across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Investor Relations Contact:
Sheila Ennis
Abernathy MacGregor
415-745-3294
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NE63598&sd=2021-08-05 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harte-hanks-to-announce-second-quarter-2021-results-and-host-investor-conference-call-on-august-12-2021-301348475.html

SOURCE Harte Hanks, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE63598&Transmission_Id=202108051600PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE63598&DateId=20210805
