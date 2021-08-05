Switch Announces Shareholder Value Initiatives

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Switch Announces Shareholder Value Initiatives

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

Evaluation of REIT Election

Investor Day to Be Held in November Coinciding with REITworld Conference

Elliott Joins Switch Board as Largest Class A Investor

New Board and Governance Enhancements

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 5, 2021

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH) ("Switch") today announced shareholder value initiatives to support its industry-leading technology and visionary infrastructure strategy. These initiatives include the evaluation of a REIT election and review of Switch's operational and financial targets. Elliott Investment Management L.P. ("Elliott"), whose funds are collectively the largest Class A investor with an 11% economic interest in such class, has collaborated with Switch on these initiatives and will join the Board of Directors.

switch_black_logo.jpg

"With our recently announced expansion into a Fifth Prime campus in Texas, 1.3 million additional square feet to open between now and early 2023 and an additional 1.9 million square feet in the development pipeline through 2026, Switch's strategic position has never been stronger," said Switch Founder and CEO Rob Roy. "The combination of the world's most advanced data center infrastructure, significant expansion capacity and industry-leading ROIC provide a compelling foundation for continued strategic leadership and financial performance. The initiatives announced today, including the evaluation of a REIT election, are an important step forward to fully realize the value inherent in Switch's technology and Tier 5 data centers."

"We are strong believers in the vision of Rob Roy and his team. Switch's unique design philosophy and exascale data centers place the Company in a leading position to support the most mission-critical applications for many of the largest global enterprise and cloud customers," said Elliott Managing Partner Jesse Cohn and Portfolio Manager Jason Genrich. "Despite best-in-class operational metrics, including renewable energy sourcing and power efficiency, Switch remains undervalued. We look forward to working with Switch on these initiatives to compound long-term value for shareholders."

New Director to Switch Board

In support of these shareholder initiatives and as a continuation of Switch's evolution as a public company, Switch intends to add Jason Genrich of Elliott to the Board of Directors, subject to Switch's standard governance processes for Board appointments. Consistent with its policy and approach to corporate governance, Switch conducts ongoing reviews of its Directors and evaluates the necessary skills, qualifications, experiences and diversity of background to ensure Switch's success for all of its stakeholders.

REIT Committee

Switch announced today that the REIT Committee of the Board is undertaking an evaluation process of a REIT election and will also evaluate Switch's capital allocation plan, capital structure and a multi-year financial plan to be discussed at the upcoming Investor Day. The mandate for the committee is to target a financial profile that accelerates Switch's long-term value creation and provides the necessary flexibility to invest in its strategy. The committee will be comprised of four directors, including Kimberly Sheehy as Chair, Bryan Wolf, Liane Pelletier, and Jason Genrich (upon being added to the Board of Directors).

Evaluation Process of REIT Election

Switch has initiated a formal evaluation process of a REIT election with the assistance of financial, legal, and tax advisors. The evaluation will include a comprehensive review of the feasibility of a REIT election, including various implications on its tax position and dividend requirement. There can be no assurance that the evaluation will result in a change in Switch's tax filing status.

About Switch

Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH), is the independent leader in exascale data center ecosystems, edge data center designs, industry-leading telecommunications solutions and next-generation technology innovation. Switch Founder and CEO Rob Roy has developed more than 750 issued and pending patent claims covering data center designs that have manifested into the company's world-renowned data centers and technology solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future development and data center campus capacity, initiatives and tax filing status. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Switch as of the date hereof, and Switch disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. For additional information regarding forward-looking statements, please refer to discussions under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation" and elsewhere in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in our other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Switch's SEC filings are available on the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.switch.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

favicon.png?sn=LA66799&sd=2021-08-05 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/switch-announces-shareholder-value-initiatives-301349698.html

SOURCE Switch

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA66799&Transmission_Id=202108051605PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA66799&DateId=20210805
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment