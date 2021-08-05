Logo
Trevi Therapeutics to Report Q2 2021 Financial Results on August 12

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

Conference Call and Webcast to be Held at 4:30 p.m. ET

PR Newswire

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Aug. 5, 2021

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of an investigational therapy Haduvio (nalbuphine ER) to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions, today announced that management will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Thursday, August 12 at 4:30 p.m. ET, to provide a corporate update and review the Company's financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Trevi_logo_April_2021_Logo.jpg

Trevi Therapeutics Hosting Conference Call on Q2 2021 Financial Results

To participate in the live conference call by phone, please dial (888) 317-6003 (domestic) or (412) 317-6061 (international) and provide access code 0833159. A live audio webcast will be accessible from the 'Investors & News' section on the Company's website at www.trevitherapeutics.com. An archived replay of the webcast will also be available for 30 days on the Company's website following the event.

About Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.
Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the investigational therapy Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. Trevi is conducting a Phase 2b/3 clinical trial of Haduvio for the treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis (PN) and a Phase 2 trial for chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). Trevi is also developing Haduvio for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID) in patients with Parkinson's disease. These conditions share a common pathophysiology that is mediated through opioid receptors in the central and peripheral nervous systems.

Founded in 2011, Trevi Therapeutics is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

About Haduvio
Haduvio, an investigational therapy, is an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine. Nalbuphine is a mixed ĸ-opioid receptor agonist and µ-opioid receptor antagonist that has been approved and marketed as an injectable for pain indications for more than 20 years in the United States and Europe. The ĸ- and µ-opioid receptors are known to be critical mediators of itch, cough and certain movement disorders. Nalbuphine's mechanism of action may also mitigate the risk of abuse associated with µ-opioid agonists because it antagonizes, or blocks, µ-opioid receptors. Parental nalbuphine is not currently classified as a controlled substance by the DEA in the United States and by regulatory authorities in most of Europe. Trevi intends to propose Haduvio as the trade name for nalbuphine ER. Haduvio is an investigational therapy that has been granted Fast Track designation by the FDA for the proposed indication of reduction of moderate to severe pruritus in patients with prurigo nodularis. Its safety and efficacy have not been evaluated by any regulatory authority.

Investor Contact
Katie McManus
Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.
203-304-2499
[email protected]

Media Contact
Rosalia Scampoli
914-815-1465
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY66818&sd=2021-08-05 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trevi-therapeutics-to-report-q2-2021-financial-results-on-august-12-301349802.html

SOURCE Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY66818&Transmission_Id=202108051605PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY66818&DateId=20210805
