HilltopSecurities Welcomes Two Finance Professionals to Dallas and Naples Offices

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

Hilltop Securities Inc. (HilltopSecurities) today announced the expansion of their Southern Region public finance groups with the addition of two finance professionals in Florida and Texas. Tom Baurle will serve as managing director, investment banker in debt capital markets at HilltopSecurities’ Naples office, while Peter Druhot will serve as managing director, municipal underwriter at the firm’s Dallas, Texas, headquarters.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210805005879/en/

Baurle_Tom_4x5.jpg

Tom Baurle (Photo: Business Wire)

Baurle will focus on asset-backed securitization, private debt originations, and structured finance strategies for clients across a wide range of sectors. Druhot will participate in both negotiated and competitive transactions, executing origination for tax-exempt and taxable issuances.

“HilltopSecurities is excited to welcome Tom and Peter to the firm,” said Mike Bartolotta, co-head of public finance and debt capital markets. “The clients we serve rely on our specialized financial expertise to pursue innovative financing and keep their objectives on track. Tom and Peter both bring a sophisticated understanding of the structured finance field, which will add value to our clients’ overall financial initiatives.”

“We are proud to have Tom and Peter on our team of talented financial investment professionals,” said Head of Municipal Underwriting Bill Evans. “Their diverse experience will better position HilltopSecurities to continue offering best-in-class solutions for clients across multiple sectors and geographic regions as a leading municipal investment firm.”

Baurle has more than 30 years in the structured finance space, including corporate, private debt, and investment banking, originations, private debt placement, and sales and trading. Most recently, he served as managing director of investment banking and structured finance at Oak Ridge Financial where he offered debt financing solutions to entities across various industries. He’s also been credited for developing institutional mortgage backed trading platforms for three large regional dealers over the course of his career. He received a bachelor’s in economics from the University of Minnesota.

Druhot has 26 years of experience in municipal finance, including more than 10 years with RBC Capital Markets where he served as director of municipal underwriting, and 11 years at UBS PaineWebber as director. Druhot received a bachelor’s in business administration in finance and a history minor from Villanova University.

About HilltopSecurities

Hilltop Securities Inc. delivers forthright advice and tailored solutions for municipal issuers, institutions, broker-dealers, and individuals. The full-service municipal investment bank and registered investment adviser is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with offices across the United States. Areas of focus include public finance; municipal and taxable fixed income underwriting, sales, and trading; retail brokerage services; securities clearing; structured finance; and securities lending. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH), HilltopSecurities’ affiliates include Momentum Independent Network Inc., PlainsCapital Bank, and PrimeLending. Learn more at www.HilltopSecurities.com. Member: NYSE/FINRA/SIPC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210805005879/en/

