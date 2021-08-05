Logo
CARS to Present at the 2021 J.P. Morgan Auto Conference

PRNewswire
Aug 05, 2021
PR Newswire

CHICAGO, Aug. 5, 2021

CHICAGO, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cars.com Inc. (NYSE: CARS) ("CARS" or the "Company"), a leading digital marketplace and solutions provider for the automotive industry, announced that Alex Vetter, President and Chief Executive Officer of CARS, will present at the virtual J.P. Morgan Auto Conference on Wednesday, August 11 at approximately 9:30 a.m.ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be made available on the Company's website, investor.cars.com. A replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About CARS

CARS is a leading digital marketplace and solutions provider for the automotive industry that connects car shoppers with sellers. Launched in 1998 with the flagship marketplace Cars.com and headquartered in Chicago, the Company empowers shoppers with the data, resources and digital tools needed to make informed buying decisions and seamlessly connect with automotive retailers. In a rapidly changing market, CARS enables dealerships and OEMs with innovative technical solutions and data-driven intelligence to better reach and influence ready-to-buy shoppers, increase inventory turn and gain market share.

In addition to Cars.com, CARS brands include Dealer Inspire, a technology provider building solutions that future-proof dealerships with more efficient operations and connected digital experiences; FUEL, which gives dealers and OEMs the opportunity to harness the untapped power of digital video by leveraging Cars.com's pure audience of in-market car shoppers, and DealerRater, a leading car dealer review and reputation management platform.

The full suite of CARS properties includes Cars.com™, Dealer Inspire®, FUEL™, DealerRater®, Auto.com™, PickupTrucks.com™ and NewCars.com®. For more information, visit www.Cars.com.

favicon.png?sn=CG67201&sd=2021-08-05 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cars-to-present-at-the-2021-jp-morgan-auto-conference-301349892.html

SOURCE Cars.com Inc.

