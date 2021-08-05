Logo
Teradata Cloud Momentum Continues with New, Enterprise-Scale Cloud Analytics Customers in First-half 2021

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

Teradata (NYSE: TDC), the connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics company, announced strong adoption in the first half of 2021 of its Teradata Vantage cloud data analytics platform. The announcement follows Steve McMillan’s first year as Teradata President and CEO. He made “cloud-first” a priority within the Company and focused the organization on delivering compelling customer value in the cloud, as well as ensuring that customers can seamlessly migrate and modernize their data analytic ecosystems in the cloud with Teradata to accelerate their digital transformation goals.

It sounds simple: use data and analytics to deliver business outcomes and drive competitive advantage. But many companies – including the largest and most tech-savvy in the world – struggle to operationalize their analytics across distributed computing environments, or to meaningfully leverage ever-increasing volumes of data coming from AI, machine learning, 5G and IoT. With Vantage, enterprises can cost-effectively start with a small, exploratory analytic use case in the cloud and then scale when ready to tackle the most complex enterprise-wide data challenges. Teradata’s unique proposition -- offering software consistency in multi-cloud and hybrid ecosystems across Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and on-premises -- helps customers with the largest data environments leverage their volumes of data to get great insights and achieve breakthrough business results.

Teradata’s cloud momentum accelerated in the first half of 2021 as customers realized the enterprise scale and price performance of Vantage. Leading enterprises worldwide are choosing Teradata Vantage in the cloud. Examples include:

  • Activision Blizzard
  • Aisin AW
  • Banco Itaú
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
  • BNSF Railway
  • Codelco
  • Credit Saison
  • CVS
  • Gap
  • Juniper Networks
  • Kobe Steel
  • MGM Resorts
  • National Oilwell Varco
  • Orange Poland
  • OSF Healthcare
  • Publix
  • SBI Sumishin Net Bank
  • Seven West Media
  • SiriusXM
  • Sony Pictures Entertainment
  • The Very Group

“With Vantage, Teradata customers get the best of both worlds – a data platform that provides connections to and support for the tools and languages that today’s data scientists and business analysts use most, as well as deployment through their choice of cloud providers and deep connections to the first-party services they prefer,” said Todd Cione, Chief Revenue Officer at Teradata. “This combination is delivered with modern pricing and sophisticated workload management, to ensure customers across any industry vertical can use Vantage to accelerate their digital transformation and provide the business insights that today’s global macro-environment demands.

“Today’s customer announcement shows that Teradata’s unique ability to deliver real insights using whatever environment the customer has – connecting a suite of multi-cloud ecosystems, or connecting cloud and on-prem as the customer moves through digital transformation – is what companies need today and into the foreseeable future.”

About Vantage

Teradata Vantage is the connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. It enables ecosystem simplification by unifying analytics, data lakes and data warehouses. With Vantage, enterprise-scale companies can eliminate silos and cost-effectively query all their data, all the time, regardless of where the data resides – in the cloud using low-cost object stores, on multiple clouds, on-premises or any combination thereof – to get a complete view of their business.

About Teradata

Teradata is the connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics company. Our enterprise analytics solve business challenges from start to scale. Only Teradata gives you the flexibility to handle the massive and mixed data workloads of the future, today. See how at Teradata.com.

The Teradata logo is a trademark, and Teradata is a registered trademark of Teradata Corporation and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and worldwide.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210805005324r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210805005324/en/

