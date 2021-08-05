onsemi: New Brand and Promise of Sustainable Future

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON) today revealed its new trade name “onsemi” and refreshed brand as a next step in the company’s evolution to establish itself as the leading provider of intelligent power and sensing technologies. With a continued focus on the automotive and industrial end-markets, onsemi has sharpened its strategy to drive disruptive innovation that contributes to a sustainable ecosystem of high-growth megatrends such as vehicle electrification, advanced safety, alternative energy and factory automation.

Today, the industrial and automotive end-markets are responsible for two-thirds of global greenhouse gas emissions, providing an immense opportunity for onsemi to do its part in achieving a net-zero economy with its intelligent power and sensing technologies. Climate change presents not only a risk to the environment, but also opportunities for innovative business solutions, and onsemi is committed to applying its research and design expertise and adapting its own operations to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040.

Under the new tagline, “Intelligent Technology. Better Future.”, onsemi plans to break through traditional thinking and market barriers to create innovative and game-changing solutions that solve customers’ most difficult design challenges, and support their achievement of their own climate initiatives, propelling the sustainable energy revolution. onsemi’s value proposition includes a unique combination of deep systems knowledge, technology leadership, and industry-leading manufacturing and packaging proficiency.

“We have spent the last several months focusing the strategy, and realigning our product portfolio and investments to deliver market-leading and differentiated technologies to our customers,” said Hassane El-Khoury, CEO and president at onsemi. “We are creating intelligent power and sensing technologies to enable our customers’ success, drive a better future for next generations and create value for our shareholders, always with an eye on sustainability to make the world a better place for everyone.”

About onsemi

onsemi (Nasdaq: ON) is driving disruptive innovations to help build a better future. With a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets, the company is accelerating change in megatrends such as vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure. With a highly differentiated and innovative product portfolio, onsemi creates intelligent power and sensing technologies that solve the world’s most complex challenges and leads the way in creating a safer, cleaner, and smarter world. Learn more about onsemi at www.onsemi.com.

onsemi and the onsemi logo are trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. All other brand and product names appearing in this document are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective holders. Although the Company references its website in this news release, information on the website is not to be incorporated herein.

