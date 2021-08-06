BrainChip Demonstrates that Intelligent AI is Everywhere at AI Hardware Summit 2021

BrainChip+Holdings+Ltd (ASX: BRN), (OTCQX: BRCHF), a leading provider of ultra-low power high performance artificial intelligence technology, today announced that Rob Telson, VP Worldwide Sales and Marketing, will be a featured presenter at the AI Hardware Summit at 1:25 p.m. PDT, September 13th. This hybrid event will be in-person and virtual with the BrainChip session streamed live. The company will also have an in-person demo booth at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California on September 14-15.

Telson will present “Intelligent AI Everywhere,” which will address how attendees can easily apply efficient AI in edge devices for many applications by implementing Akida IP into a system on a chip (SOC) or as standalone silicon. BrainChip’s Akida neural processor unit brings intelligent AI to the Edge everywhere, leveraging advanced neuromorphic computing as the engine to solve critical problems of privacy, security, latency and low power requirements with key features, such as one-shot learning and computing on the device with no dependency on the cloud. The presentation will also feature real-life examples of on-chip and on-device functionality. Demonstrations of Akida’s abilities will also be on display at the BrainChip booth throughout the summit.

“Sensors at the edge require real-time computation and managing both ultra-low power and latency requirements with traditional machine learning is extremely difficult when it comes to empowering smart intelligent edge devices,” said Telson. “I look forward to sharing with those attending AI Hardware Summit – both in-person and virtually – how BrainChip is delivering on next-generation demands by achieving efficient, effective and easy AI functionality everywhere.”

BrainChip’s Akida brings artificial intelligence to the edge in a way that existing technologies are not capable. The solution is high-performance, small, ultra-low power and enables a wide array of edge capabilities. The Akida (NSoC) and intellectual property, can be used in applications including Smart Home, Smart Health, Smart City and Smart Transportation. These applications include but are not limited to home automation and remote controls, industrial IoT, robotics, security cameras, sensors, unmanned aircraft, autonomous vehicles, medical instruments, object detection, sound detection, odor and taste detection, gesture control and cybersecurity.

AI Hardware Summit’s mission is to help those who are accelerating AI workloads in the cloud and at the edge. With a theme of systems-level AI acceleration, this year’s event is lifting the hood on how to make AI fast, efficient and affordable. The three-day hybrid event features a virtual component September 13-15 with in-person attendance September 14 and 15. Additional information about AI Hardware Summit is available at https%3A%2F%2Faihardwaresummit.com

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF)

BrainChip is a global technology company that is producing a groundbreaking neuromorphic processor that brings artificial intelligence to the edge in a way that is beyond the capabilities of other products. The chip is high performance, small, ultra-low power and enables a wide array of edge capabilities that include on-chip training, learning and inference. The event-based neural network processor is inspired by the spiking nature of the human brain and is implemented in an industry standard digital process. By mimicking brain processing BrainChip has pioneered a processing architecture, called Akida™, which is both scalable and flexible to address the requirements in edge devices. At the edge, sensor inputs are analyzed at the point of acquisition rather than through transmission via the cloud to a data center. Akida is designed to provide a complete ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory and smart transducer applications. The reduction in system latency provides faster response and a more power efficient system that can reduce the large carbon footprint of data centers.

