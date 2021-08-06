Penpulimab Monoclonal Antibody (PD-1) Obtains Marketing Approval in China

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Penpulimab Monoclonal Antibody (PD-1) Obtains Marketing Approval in China

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HONG KONG, Aug. 5, 2021

HONG KONG, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Akeso, Inc. (9926.HK, the "Company" or "Akeso") announced that the anti PD-1 monoclonal antibody drug Penpulimab monoclonal antibody injection co-developed by the Company with Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (stock code: 1177.HK), has obtained marketing approval by the National Medical Products Administration (the "NMPA") of China, for treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory ("r/r") classic Hodgkin's lymphoma ("cHL") after at least second-line systemic chemotherapy treatment.

This approval of Penpulimab by the NMPA is based on a multicenter, single-arm, open-label pivotal clinical trial. Patients enrolled were r/r cHL patients who had failed at least second- line systemic chemotherapy and were administered 200 mg Penpulimab monoclonal antibody by intravenous injection once every two weeks until progress is made or reached unacceptable toxicity. The key research endpoint was the objective response rate ("ORR") evaluated by the independent radiology review committee ("IRRC") with reference to the Lugano 2014 lymphoma efficacy rating criteria.

The research shows that:

  • The ORR assessed by IRRC was 89.4% (76/85) with 47.1% (40/85) patients achieved complete response (CR). The median follow-up time was 15.8 months. The 12-month duration of response ("DoR") was 74.9%. And 12-month progression-free survival ("PFS") was 72.1%.
  • In terms of safety profile, the median exposure to Penpulimab antibody was 14.8 months, and 76.6% of patients were treated with Penpulimab antibody for 12 months or longer. Serious adverse events ("SAEs") associated with Penpulimab antibody was 10.6%, with no more than one patient experiencing a drug-related SAE. 26.6% of Grade 3 or higher adverse reactions had occurred, with equal to or greater than 2% of rash, hyperlipidemia, and lung infection. 4.3% of Grade 3 immune-related adverse events ("irAEs") had occurred, with no Grade 3 or higher irAEs.

Penpulimab is currently the only new PD-1 monoclonal antibody that applies IgG1 subtype and is modified by Fc segment, which has a lower antigen binding dissociation rate and a unique binding epitope as demonstrated by analysis on crystal structure. These features allow Penpulimab to effectively and continuously block PD-1/PD-L1 binding, thus differentiates it from other PD-1 products on the market, and may allow Penpulimab to more effectively enhance immunotherapeutic efficacy and reduce immune-related adverse reactions, as demonstrated by improved safety profile in clinical data.

Penpulimab is Akeso's first innovative antibody protein drug that has been granted marking approval with major research studies covering major oncology diseases such as liver cancer, gastric cancer, lung cancer, Hodgkin's lymphoma and nasopharyngeal carcinoma. In addition to the said approval for the treatment of cHL, Penpulimab has submitted 2 NDAs in China and 1 biologics license application ("BLA") in the U.S.:

In August 2021, NDA of Penpulimab for third-line treatment of metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma was submitted and was accepted by the NMPA.

In July 2021, NDA of Penpulimab for combined chemotherapy for first-line treatment of locally advanced or metastatic squamous non-small-cell lung cancer was submitted and was accepted by the NMPA.

In May 2021, Penpulimab for third-line treatment of metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma has been submitted to the Food and Drug Administration of the United States (FDA) for a BLA through the Real-Time Oncology Review (RTOR) program.

favicon.png?sn=CN66544&sd=2021-08-05 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/penpulimab-monoclonal-antibody-pd-1-obtains-marketing-approval-in-china-301349978.html

SOURCE Akeso, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN66544&Transmission_Id=202108052139PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN66544&DateId=20210805
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment