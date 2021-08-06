Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Resignation of Franco Fogliato, Executive Vice President, Global Omni-Channel

Columbia Sportswear Company (Nasdaq: COLM, “Columbia,” the “Company”), a leading innovator in active outdoor apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment industries, today announced Franco Fogliato, Executive Vice President, Global Omni-Channel, has notified the Company of his intent to resign from his position, effective after a brief transition period ending September 3, 2021.

Timothy Boyle, Columbia Sportswear Company’s Chief Executive Officer stated, “During his tenure at Columbia, Franco helped power growth in the Columbia brand, bringing us to a record of $3 billion in net sales in 2019. His understanding of markets and the dynamic nature of how our consumers are interacting with our products has been key to the success of the company in recent years. He has been a guiding force for our company, and he will be missed.”

About Columbia Sportswear Company

