Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Buys Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF, Trip.com Group, Sells Boston Properties Inc, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, The Kraft Heinz Co

- New Purchases: BIZD, TCOM, EL, NMFC, GPN, MELI, V, SNY, HD, KDP,
- Added Positions: ONEQ, SPY, VOO, QQQ, AAXJ, MCHI, AMZN, IVV, XLV, ADBE, BABA, MSFT, IWM, NEE, NXPI, AVGO, MA, UNP, FISV, CNC, QCOM, PYPL, IBB, WFC, REGN, CMCSA, PHG, INTU, BLDP, CHKP, XLF, JNJ, JPM, MRK, DIS, EQNR, LIN, NKE,
- Reduced Positions: BBBY, ORCL, KIM, GOOG, ANTM, ITRN, NVS, BIIB, AMAT, WDC, CSCO, LHX, INTC, BRK.B, SE, GOOGL, WAB, EBAY, VGK,
- Sold Out: BXP, KHC, BKNG, QTS, SPLK, NYMT,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 526,415 shares, 27.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.08%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 353,126 shares, 15.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.83%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 117,818 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.81%
- iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund (AAXJ) - 489,857 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.57%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 111,715 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.75%
Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $15.54 and $17.34, with an estimated average price of $16.57. The stock is now traded at around $17.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 171,265 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM)
Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. initiated holding in Trip.com Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $35.14 and $41.85, with an estimated average price of $38.23. The stock is now traded at around $24.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 76,570 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)
Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.93 and $318.08, with an estimated average price of $302.88. The stock is now traded at around $328.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: New Mountain Finance Corp (NMFC)
Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. initiated holding in New Mountain Finance Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.4 and $13.68, with an estimated average price of $13.05. The stock is now traded at around $13.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 108,868 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.52 and $219.24, with an estimated average price of $201.21. The stock is now traded at around $170.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,730 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1296.65 and $1623.01, with an estimated average price of $1467.15. The stock is now traded at around $1786.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 635 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ)
Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. added to a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock by 909.01%. The purchase prices were between $50.53 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $53.71. The stock is now traded at around $57.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.15%. The holding were 682,776 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 30.93%. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $133.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 14,664 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 33.30%. The purchase prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $219.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,604 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)
Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. added to a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV by 28.85%. The purchase prices were between $182.78 and $214.7, with an estimated average price of $200.68. The stock is now traded at around $212.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 35.87%. The purchase prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $487.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,663 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 35.29%. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $80.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 17,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Boston Properties Inc (BXP)
Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. sold out a holding in Boston Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $101.26 and $124.03, with an estimated average price of $112.05.Sold Out: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)
Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $40 and $44.52, with an estimated average price of $42.05.Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2.Sold Out: QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS)
Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. sold out a holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $61.95 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $67.72.Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52.Sold Out: New York Mortgage Trust Inc (NYMT)
Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. sold out a holding in New York Mortgage Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $4.28 and $4.82, with an estimated average price of $4.55.Reduced: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY)
Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. reduced to a holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc by 28.65%. The sale prices were between $23.32 and $44.19, with an estimated average price of $27.85. The stock is now traded at around $27.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. still held 153,796 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. reduced to a holding in Oracle Corp by 30.3%. The sale prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $89.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. still held 47,613 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Anthem Inc (ANTM)
Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. reduced to a holding in Anthem Inc by 26.4%. The sale prices were between $352.19 and $401.9, with an estimated average price of $381.62. The stock is now traded at around $376.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. still held 4,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Novartis AG (NVS)
Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. reduced to a holding in Novartis AG by 36.38%. The sale prices were between $85.24 and $94.15, with an estimated average price of $88.94. The stock is now traded at around $92.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. still held 4,110 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. reduced to a holding in Biogen Inc by 30.2%. The sale prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69. The stock is now traded at around $336.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. still held 1,572 shares as of 2021-06-30.
