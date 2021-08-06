Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Buys Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF, Trip.com Group, Sells Boston Properties Inc, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, The Kraft Heinz Co

New Purchases: BIZD, TCOM, EL, NMFC, GPN, MELI, V, SNY, HD, KDP,

Tel-aviv, L3, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF, Trip.com Group, The Estee Lauder Inc, New Mountain Finance Corp, sells Boston Properties Inc, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, The Kraft Heinz Co, Oracle Corp, Booking Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.. As of 2021Q2, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. owns 99 stocks with a total value of $834 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 526,415 shares, 27.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.08% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 353,126 shares, 15.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.83% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 117,818 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.81% iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund (AAXJ) - 489,857 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.57% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 111,715 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.75%

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $15.54 and $17.34, with an estimated average price of $16.57. The stock is now traded at around $17.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 171,265 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. initiated holding in Trip.com Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $35.14 and $41.85, with an estimated average price of $38.23. The stock is now traded at around $24.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 76,570 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.93 and $318.08, with an estimated average price of $302.88. The stock is now traded at around $328.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. initiated holding in New Mountain Finance Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.4 and $13.68, with an estimated average price of $13.05. The stock is now traded at around $13.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 108,868 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.52 and $219.24, with an estimated average price of $201.21. The stock is now traded at around $170.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,730 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1296.65 and $1623.01, with an estimated average price of $1467.15. The stock is now traded at around $1786.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 635 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. added to a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock by 909.01%. The purchase prices were between $50.53 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $53.71. The stock is now traded at around $57.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.15%. The holding were 682,776 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 30.93%. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $133.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 14,664 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 33.30%. The purchase prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $219.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,604 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. added to a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV by 28.85%. The purchase prices were between $182.78 and $214.7, with an estimated average price of $200.68. The stock is now traded at around $212.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 35.87%. The purchase prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $487.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,663 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 35.29%. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $80.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 17,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. sold out a holding in Boston Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $101.26 and $124.03, with an estimated average price of $112.05.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $40 and $44.52, with an estimated average price of $42.05.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. sold out a holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $61.95 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $67.72.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. sold out a holding in New York Mortgage Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $4.28 and $4.82, with an estimated average price of $4.55.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. reduced to a holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc by 28.65%. The sale prices were between $23.32 and $44.19, with an estimated average price of $27.85. The stock is now traded at around $27.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. still held 153,796 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. reduced to a holding in Oracle Corp by 30.3%. The sale prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $89.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. still held 47,613 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. reduced to a holding in Anthem Inc by 26.4%. The sale prices were between $352.19 and $401.9, with an estimated average price of $381.62. The stock is now traded at around $376.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. still held 4,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. reduced to a holding in Novartis AG by 36.38%. The sale prices were between $85.24 and $94.15, with an estimated average price of $88.94. The stock is now traded at around $92.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. still held 4,110 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. reduced to a holding in Biogen Inc by 30.2%. The sale prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69. The stock is now traded at around $336.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. still held 1,572 shares as of 2021-06-30.