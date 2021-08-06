Logo
La Financiere De L'echiquier Buys The Walt Disney Co, Affirm Holdings Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Mastercard Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company La Financiere De L'echiquier (Current Portfolio) buys The Walt Disney Co, Affirm Holdings Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, UiPath Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Mastercard Inc, Shake Shack Inc, Applied Materials Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, La Financiere De L'echiquier. As of 2021Q2, La Financiere De L'echiquier owns 91 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LA FINANCIERE DE L'ECHIQUIER's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/la+financiere+de+l%27echiquier/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LA FINANCIERE DE L'ECHIQUIER
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 40,209 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.94%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 494,659 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.26%
  3. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 723,189 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.55%
  4. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 192,933 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.79%
  5. Cloudflare Inc (NET) - 913,000 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.33%
New Purchase: Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)

La Financiere De L'echiquier initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.37 and $77.97, with an estimated average price of $63.96. The stock is now traded at around $67.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 539,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: UiPath Inc (PATH)

La Financiere De L'echiquier initiated holding in UiPath Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.4 and $85.12, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $64.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 405,155 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bumble Inc (BMBL)

La Financiere De L'echiquier initiated holding in Bumble Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.56 and $63.99, with an estimated average price of $52.97. The stock is now traded at around $47.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 365,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)

La Financiere De L'echiquier initiated holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $35.69, with an estimated average price of $26.5. The stock is now traded at around $24.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 290,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Oatly Group AB (OTLY)

La Financiere De L'echiquier initiated holding in Oatly Group AB. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $28.73, with an estimated average price of $24.81. The stock is now traded at around $18.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

La Financiere De L'echiquier added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 49.55%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $176.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 723,189 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

La Financiere De L'echiquier added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 46.79%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $542.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 192,933 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

La Financiere De L'echiquier added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 57.14%. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $119.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 483,314 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD)

La Financiere De L'echiquier added to a holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc by 31.49%. The purchase prices were between $107.61 and $126.6, with an estimated average price of $117.84. The stock is now traded at around $124.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 364,478 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Agora Inc (API)

La Financiere De L'echiquier added to a holding in Agora Inc by 134.04%. The purchase prices were between $36.94 and $59.8, with an estimated average price of $46.41. The stock is now traded at around $29.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 440,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: C3.ai Inc (AI)

La Financiere De L'echiquier added to a holding in C3.ai Inc by 67.18%. The purchase prices were between $48.89 and $76.15, with an estimated average price of $62.3. The stock is now traded at around $49.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 326,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

La Financiere De L'echiquier sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31.

Sold Out: Shake Shack Inc (SHAK)

La Financiere De L'echiquier sold out a holding in Shake Shack Inc. The sale prices were between $79.48 and $119, with an estimated average price of $101.17.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

La Financiere De L'echiquier sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.

Reduced: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

La Financiere De L'echiquier reduced to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 98.36%. The sale prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55. The stock is now traded at around $243.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.02%. La Financiere De L'echiquier still held 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of LA FINANCIERE DE L'ECHIQUIER. Also check out:

1. LA FINANCIERE DE L'ECHIQUIER's Undervalued Stocks
2. LA FINANCIERE DE L'ECHIQUIER's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LA FINANCIERE DE L'ECHIQUIER's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LA FINANCIERE DE L'ECHIQUIER keeps buying
