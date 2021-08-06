Dada Group Awarded by Government for Efforts in Promoting Real Economy

PR Newswire

SHANGHAI, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA) ("Dada"), China's leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, is pleased to announce that JDDJ was awarded as 2021 National Demonstration Projects of New Consumption by Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. These selected projects focus on cutting-edge technologies such as 5G and AI, and feature great development prospects, driving and demonstration effects. As on-demand retail digital platform of one-hour e-commerce, this award marks the national accreditation for JDDJ in supporting physical businesses in promoting the high-quality growth of China's real economy.

On July 30th, Shanghai E-Purchasing Chamber of Commerce initiated Shanghai's E-commerce Green Development Proposal, which aims to improve resource-saving and environmental-friendly development capacities of e-commerce enterprises, and create a green and low-carbon lifestyle. As a representative of online economy in Shanghai, Dada Group actively participated in the initiatives and was fully committed to creating a fair and sustainable future for riders, consumers, partners and employees. On environmental protection, JDDJ has partnered with its supermarket partners to use over 130 million biodegradable plastic bags for packaging throughout the country.

Meanwhile, Dada Group received the letters of thanks from the Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province and Shanghai's local government for its contributions and corporate social responsibilities during the COVID-19 outbreak. Dada continues to take a leading role in ensuring daily supply, enabling efficient and safe delivery, together with local cooperative retailers. .

Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The Company's two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables an improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfilment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform. In June 2020, Dada Group began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the ticker symbol "DADA."

