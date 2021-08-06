Logo
Kingsoft Cloud to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 25, 2021

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

BEIJING, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited ( KC) (“Kingsoft Cloud” or the “Company”), a leading independent cloud service provider in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 before the open of U.S. markets on Wednesday, August 25, 2021.

Kingsoft Cloud’s management will host an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 8:00 am, U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 pm, Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day).

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, operator assisted conference calls are not available at the moment. All participants must preregister online prior to the call to receive the dial-in details.

Preregistration Information

Participants can register for the conference call by navigating to http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/4759884. Once preregistration has been completed, participants will receive dial-in numbers, direct event passcode, and a unique registrant ID.

To join the conference, simply dial the number in the calendar invite you receive after preregistering, enter the passcode followed by your registrant ID, and you will join the conference instantly.

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through 9:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time, September 2, 2021. The dial-in details for the replay are as follows:

International:+61-2-8199-0299
U.S. Toll Free:+1-855-452-5696
Mainland China Toll Free:800-870-0206
Hong Kong Toll Free:800-963-117
Conference ID:4759884

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.ksyun.com.

About Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited ( KC) is a leading independent cloud service provider in China. Kingsoft Cloud has built a comprehensive and reliable cloud platform consisting of extensive cloud infrastructure, cutting-edge cloud products and well-architected industry-specific solutions across public cloud and enterprise cloud.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.ksyun.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited
Nicole Shan
Tel: +86 (10) 6292-7777 Ext. 6300
Email: [email protected]

Christensen
In China
Mr. Eric Yuan
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: [email protected]

In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
E-mail: [email protected]

