BioInvent Announces Second Clinical Trial Collaboration and Supply Agreement to Evaluate BI-1808 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors

PR Newswire

LUND, Sweden, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent") (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) today announced that it has entered into a second clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD, a tradename of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ., USA, to evaluate the combination of BioInvent's BI-1808, one of its proprietary anti-TNFR2 antibodies and MSD's anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for patients with lung cancer and ovarian cancer.

"We are very pleased we have reached a second collaboration with MSD that supports the expansion of the clinical trial program with our anti-TNFR2 antibody BI-1808. The Phase 1 component is already enrolling patients who receive BI-1808 as a single agent. We are excited about the potential synergistic activity of BI-1808 in combination with pembrolizumab and this agreement supports the strong interest elicited by our broadening pipeline of anti-cancer antibodies," said Martin Welschof, CEO of BioInvent.

The Phase 1/2a trial explores the potential of BI-1808 to treat patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer both as a single agent and in combination with KEYTRUDA. A separate cohort in the Phase 2a component will explore the activity of BI-1808 as a single agent in cutaneous T cell lymphoma. It is planned to perform the trial in the U.S., Denmark, Hungary, the United Kingdom, and Russia. Patient enrollment is already taking place in several European countries.

The anti-TNFR2 antibody BI-1808 is part of BioInvent's tumor-associated regulatory T cells (Treg)-targeting program, which has emerged from its F.I.R.S.T™ platform technology that simultaneously identifies targets and high-quality antibodies, generating promising new drug candidates to target the tumor microenvironment. TNFR2 is particularly upregulated on Tregs and has been shown to be important for tumor expansion and survival, representing a new and important target for cancer immunotherapies.

KEYTRUDA® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA.

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with currently three drug candidates in four ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors, respectively. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T™ technology platform simultaneously identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new drug candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline or for additional licensing and partnering.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com.

For further information, please contact:

Cecilia Hofvander, Investor Relations

+46 (0)46 286 85 50

[email protected]

BioInvent International AB (publ)

Co. Reg. No. Org nr: 556537-7263

Visiting address: Sölvegatan 41

Mailing address: 223 70 LUND

Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50

www.bioinvent.com

This information is information that BioInvent International AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 11.15 a.m. CET, on 6 August, 2021.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bioinvent-international-ab/r/bioinvent-announces-second-clinical-trial-collaboration-and-supply-agreement-to-evaluate-bi-1808-in-,c3393021

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/583/3393021/1451347.pdf Press release (PDF)

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bioinvent-announces-second-clinical-trial-collaboration-and-supply-agreement-to-evaluate-bi-1808-in-combination-with-keytruda-pembrolizumab-in-patients-with-advanced-solid-tumors-301350151.html

SOURCE BioInvent International AB