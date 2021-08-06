Athersys Partner HEALIOS K.K. Announces Positive Topline Results of MultiStem for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome in the ONE-BRIDGE Study

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) announced today that its partner in Japan, HEALIOS K.K. (Healios), has released positive topline data from its ONE-BRIDGE clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of MultiStem® cell therapy (invimestrocel) in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). The details are provided in Healios’ press release: https%3A%2F%2Fssl4.eir-parts.net%2Fdoc%2F4593%2Ftdnet%2F2010473%2F00.pdf

The ONE-BRIDGE study in Japan is an open-label trial with two patient cohorts – one, with 30 pneumonia-induced ARDS subjects including treatment and registry groups, and a second, with five COVID-induced ARDS subjects. Healios reported favorable topline results for both cohorts relative to the registry and expectations for these patients, including the primary endpoint of ventilator-free days (VFD) and the secondary endpoint of 90-day mortality. These data are in line with the results from Athersys’s placebo-controlled MUST-ARDS study, conducted with a similar patient population in the United States and the United Kingdom. MultiStem cell therapy (HLCM051) has been designated in Japan as an orphan regenerative medicine product for use in the treatment of ARDS.

"We are excited by the results reported by our partner, Healios," commented Mr. William (B.J.) Lehmann, Jr., President, and Interim CEO of Athersys. "We continue to believe that MultiStem administration can have a meaningful therapeutic impact for ARDS patients. We look forward to continuing to support Healios as it moves the ARDS program forward in Japan and as we make progress elsewhere."

Athersys is currently conducting its MACoVIA study, a double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluating MultiStem administration in patients with ARDS resulting from COVID-19 and other pathogens. Athersys’s ARDS program has received Fast Track and Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designations from the United States Food and Drug Administration.

About ARDS

Acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) is a serious immunological and inflammatory condition characterized by widespread inflammation in the lungs. ARDS can be triggered by COVID-19, pneumonia, sepsis, trauma, or other events and represents a major cause of morbidity and mortality in the critical care setting. It has significant implications, as it prolongs intensive care unit (ICU), and hospital stays and requires convalescence in the hospital and rehabilitation. There are limited interventions and no effective drug treatments for ARDS, making it an area of high unmet clinical need with high treatment costs. Given these high treatment costs, a successful cell therapy could be expected to generate significant savings for the healthcare system by reducing days on a ventilator and in the ICU and, importantly, could reduce mortality and improve quality of life for those suffering from the condition.

About MultiStem® (invimestrocel)

MultiStem® cell therapy (invimestrocel) is a patented regenerative medicine product candidate in clinical development that has shown the ability to promote tissue repair and healing in a variety of ways, such as through the production of therapeutic factors in response to signals of inflammation and tissue damage. MultiStem therapy’s potential for multidimensional therapeutic impact may distinguish it from traditional biopharmaceutical therapies focused on a single mechanism of benefit. MultiStem represents a unique "off-the-shelf" stem cell product candidate that can be manufactured in a scalable manner, may be stored for years in frozen form, and is administered without tissue matching or the need for immune suppression. Based upon favorable outcome data, its novel mechanisms of action, and favorable and consistent tolerability data in clinical studies, we believe that MultiStem therapy may provide a meaningful benefit to patients, including those suffering from serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical need.

About Athersys

Athersys is a biotechnology company engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutic product candidates designed to extend and enhance the quality of human life. The Company is developing its MultiStem® cell therapy product, a patented, adult-derived "off-the-shelf" stem cell product, initially for disease indications in the neurological, inflammatory and immune, cardiovascular, and other critical care indications and has several ongoing clinical trials evaluating this potential regenerative medicine product. Athersys has forged strategic partnerships and a broad network of collaborations to further advance MultiStem cell therapy toward commercialization. More information is available at www.athersys.com. Follow Athersys on Twitter at www.twitter.com%2Fathersys.

About Healios:

Healios is Japan’s leading clinical-stage biotechnology company harnessing the potential of stem cells for regenerative medicine. It aims to offer new therapies for patients suffering from diseases without effective treatment options. Healios is a pioneer in the development of regenerative medicines in Japan, where it leverages its proprietary, gene-edited “universal donor” induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) platform technology to develop next-generation regenerative treatments across several domains. Healios combines its deep iPSC and gene editing expertise to make innovative engineered cell therapeutics including HLCN061, its functionally enhanced NK cell product candidate to treat solid cancer indications. Healios’ near-term pipeline includes the somatic stem cell product HLCM051 (MultiStem), which is currently being evaluated in Japan in Phase 2/3 and Phase 2 clinical trials for ischemic stroke and acute respiratory distress syndrome, respectively. Healios was established in 2011, has over 140 people in its Tokyo and Kobe operations, and has been listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange since 2015 (TSE Mothers: 4593). https%3A%2F%2Fwww.healios.co.jp%2Fen.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210806005116/en/