Yumanity Therapeutics to Present at the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

BOSTON, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yumanity Therapeutics ( YMTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative, disease-modifying therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that Company management will participate in a fireside chat at the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

BTIG hosted events are intended for prospective and existing BTIG clients only. To listen to the live event, please contact your BTIG representative.

About Yumanity Therapeutics
Yumanity Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. The Company’s most advanced product candidate, YTX-7739, is currently in Phase 1 clinical development for Parkinson’s disease. Yumanity’s drug discovery platform enables the Company to rapidly screen for potential disease-modifying therapies by overcoming the toxicity of misfolded proteins associated with neurogenerative diseases. Yumanity’s pipeline consists of additional programs focused on Lewy body dementia, multi-system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease), frontotemporal lobar dementia (FTLD), and Alzheimer’s disease. For more information, please visit www.yumanity.com.

Investors:
Burns McClellan, Inc.
Lee Roth
[email protected]
(212) 213-0006

Media:
Burns McClellan, Inc.
Robert Flamm, Ph.D. / Harrison Wong
[email protected] / [email protected]
(212) 213-0006 ext. 364 / 316


