Comscore Announces Expanded Relationship with Fox

RESTON, Va., Aug. 6 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced it has expanded and extended its relationship with Fox Corporation (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX), which includes Comscore's National TV measurement. The multi-year agreement comes as a result of Comscore's expanded data rights, driving increased measurement stability, as well as continued improvements to its television measurement products.

"It is a privilege to continue our longstanding relationship with Fox and have their vote of confidence in our TV measurement," said Carol Hinnant, Chief Revenue Officer, Comscore. "As the industry accelerates its shift toward impressions-based buying, Comscore has strengthened its stable and reliable television footprint to ensure marketers have modern media measurement."

"The rapid evolution of consumer behavior makes it more important than ever to have stable, granular audience measurement, and Comscore has made significant progress in its measurement capabilities," said Audrey Steele, Executive Vice President of Sales Research Insights & Strategy for Fox. "We're excited to work even more closely with the team to drive a multi-currency marketplace."

Comscore has more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets. Comscore is also a leader in instrumenting change in television measurement by enabling the adoption of advanced audiences and the move to impressions, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to evaluate based on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com.

About Fox Corporation

Fox Corporation produces and distributes compelling news, sports and entertainment content through its iconic domestic brands including: FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. These brands hold cultural significance with consumers and commercial importance for distributors and advertisers. The breadth and depth of our footprint allows us to deliver content that engages and informs audiences, develop deeper consumer relationships and create more compelling product offerings. FOX maintains an impressive track record of news, sports, and entertainment industry success that shapes our strategy to capitalize on existing strengths and invest in new initiatives. For more information about Fox Corporation, please visit www.FoxCorporation.com.

