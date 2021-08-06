Logo
Save the Date for WildBrain's Investor Day in New York on September 30, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HALIFAX, NS, Aug. 6, 2021

HALIFAX, NS, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - WildBrain Ltd. ("WildBrain" or the "Company") (TSX: WILD), a global leader in kids and family entertainment, invites institutional investors and equity analysts to save the date for an Investor Day to be held in New York City on September 30, 2021 from 2:00 to 5:00pm ET. A live webcast and replay of the event will also be available.

WildBrain_Ltd__Save_the_Date_for_WildBrain_s_Investor_Day_in_New.jpg

The event will be hosted by WildBrain CEO Eric Ellenbogen and other members of the executive team, who will discuss the evolving global landscape and opportunity in kids' content and present a detailed look into WildBrain's 360° approach to monetizing its large portfolio of known brands and IP.

Institutional investors and equity analysts interested in attending, please contact Investor Relations at [email protected]. Additional details and a webcast link will be provided closer to the event date.

A video recording of the webcast will be archived on WildBrain's website following the event.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations: Nancy Chan-Palmateer – Director, Investor Relations, WildBrain
[email protected]
+1 (416) 977-7358

Media: Shaun Smith – Director, Corporate & Trade Communications, WildBrain
[email protected]
+1 (416) 977-7230

About WildBrain Ltd.

At WildBrain we inspire imaginations to run wild, engaging kids and families everywhere with great content across all media. With approximately 13,000 half-hours of filmed entertainment in our library – one of the world's most extensive – we are home to such brands as Peanuts, Teletubbies, Strawberry Shortcake, Caillou, Inspector Gadget, Johnny Test and Degrassi. At our 75,000-square-foot state-of-the-art animation studio in Vancouver, BC, we produce such fan-favourite series as Snoopy in Space, Chip & Potato, Carmen Sandiego and more. Our shows are enjoyed worldwide in more than 150 countries on over 500 streaming platforms and telecasters, and our AVOD business – WildBrain Spark – offers one of the largest networks of kids' channels on YouTube, garnering approximately four billion views per month from over 200 million subscribers. We also license consumer products and location-based entertainment in every major territory for our own properties as well as for our clients and content partners. Our television group owns and operates four family entertainment channels that are among the most viewed in Canada. WildBrain is headquartered in Canada with offices worldwide and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: WILD). Visit us at wildbrain.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" under applicable securities laws with respect to the Company, including, without limitation, statements regarding an investor day to be held by WildBrain and the business strategies, operational activities and assets of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on information currently available to the Company. Actual results or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations, among other things, include the risk factors discussed in materials filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time including matters discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form and annual Management Discussion and Analysis. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

favicon.png?sn=TO65663&sd=2021-08-06 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/save-the-date-for-wildbrains-investor-day-in-new-york-on-september-30-2021-301349893.html

SOURCE WildBrain Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO65663&Transmission_Id=202108060700PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO65663&DateId=20210806
