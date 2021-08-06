WELL Health to Present at Canaccord Genuity's 41st Annual Growth Conference

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (the "Company" or "WELL") (TSXV: WELL), a company focused on consolidating and modernizing clinical and digital assets within the primary healthcare sector, is pleased to announce that it is participating in the 41st Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference.

Hamed Shahbazi, WELL's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, August 11th at 4:30pm EST (1:30pm PST) in Track 12. Mr. Shahbazi will discuss WELL's revenue growth plan, near and long-term expansion plans and the Company's recent acquisitions. Management will also be participating in one-on-one meetings with institutional investors.

The Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference, to be held August 10th – 12th, is a virtual conference that provides investors access to public and private companies in various sectors. To register for the event, please contact your Canaccord Genuity representative.

About WELL

WELL is an innovative technology enabled healthcare company whose overarching objective is to positively impact health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower and support healthcare practitioners and their patients. WELL has built an innovative practitioner enablement platform that includes comprehensive end to end practice management tools inclusive of virtual care and digital patient engagement capabilities as well as Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) and data protection services. WELL uses this platform to power healthcare practitioners both inside and outside of WELL's own omni-channel patient services offerings. WELL owns and operates Canada's largest network of outpatient medical clinics serving primary and specialized healthcare services and is the provider of a leading multi-national multi-disciplinary telehealth offering. WELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WELL". To access the Company's Canadian telehealth service, visit tiahealth.com, and for corporate information, visit: www.well.company.

