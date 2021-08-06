Twist Bioscience Appoints Drug Discovery Leader Melissa Starovasnik, Ph.D., to Board of Directors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Twist Bioscience Appoints Drug Discovery Leader Melissa Starovasnik, Ph.D., to Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, today announced it appointed Melissa Starovasnik, Ph.D. to its board of directors. Dr. Starovasnik most recently served as Senior Scientific Advisor, Research at Genentech, Inc. and brings nearly three decades of experience in protein and antibody drug discovery and development.

“Melissa’s extensive leadership and scientific experience will be valuable to Twist as we leverage our DNA platform to support our broad base of customers across the synthetic biology and biopharmaceutical industries,” said Emily M. Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience. “Her specific expertise in protein therapeutics as well as small molecule drug discovery and development will allow her to provide strategic guidance as we continue to expand our biopharma business and maximize the value of our portfolio of high value antibodies.”

Dr. Starovasnik spent nearly three decades at Genentech in roles of increasing responsibility and was an integral member of the research leadership team. As vice president, protein sciences and head of large molecule drug discovery from 2011 to 2017, she was responsible for protein and antibody therapeutics discovery, overseeing an organization of nearly 200 employees. In this role, she led a major organizational transformation in the way Genentech discovers protein therapeutics to improve its competitive position, while overseeing the discovery and optimization of more than 20 protein therapeutic candidates. Prior to that, as vice president, research operations, she coordinated all operational activities for the more than 1300-member research organization, while also leading the structural biology department, and was the first woman to hold a vice president title in the research organization. Most recently, as senior scientific advisor, research, she has focused on mentoring scientists and leaders, advancing diversity and inclusion, and evolving Genentech’s informatics infrastructure in support of large molecule discovery. Dr. Starovasnik earned a B.S. in Chemistry and a Ph.D. in Biochemistry from the University of Washington, and throughout her career has contributed to over 70 scientific publications and patent applications.

“With its silicon platform, Twist has revolutionized the use of synthetic DNA to facilitate and accelerate scientific advancements across a number of industries. It is an exciting time as Twist’s proprietary technologies have been shown to enable rapid and successful antibody discovery against even the toughest targets. I look forward to working with the Twist leadership team and my fellow board members as the company seeks to further expand and capitalize on their biopharma business, in addition to extending its overall leadership position in synthetic DNA-based technologies,” said Dr. Starovasnik.

About Twist Bioscience Corporation

Twist Bioscience is a leading and rapidly growing synthetic biology and genomics company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The core of the platform is a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by “writing” DNA on a silicon chip. Twist is leveraging its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS) preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development. Twist is also pursuing longer-term opportunities in digital data storage in DNA and biologics drug discovery. Twist makes products for use across many industries including healthcare, industrial chemicals, agriculture and academic research.

Follow us on Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210806005098r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210806005098/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment