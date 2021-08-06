Moderna Named Fast Company's 2021 Best Workplace for Innovators

Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines announced that it has been named the number+one+company on Fast Company’s 2021 Best Workplaces forInnovators list, which honors businesses and organizations that demonstrate a deep commitment to creating and sustaining a culture of innovation and unlocking the potential of creative individuals and diverse teams. This is the third annual edition of the list.

“We are humbled to be recognized by Fast Company as the 2021 Best Workplace for Innovators,” said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. “Our remarkable team of more than 1,800 employees is the engine behind everything we have accomplished in our fight against the pandemic and the driving force behind our scientific progress, our culture and our mission for patients. I would like to thank the entire Moderna team for their continued innovation and entrepreneurial spirit, as we work to deliver on the promise of our mRNA science to create a new generation of transformative medicines.”

Moderna received accolades from Fast Company for making a “heroic debut” with its “epic 2020 sprint” to produce an effective COVID-19 vaccine, the company’s first commercial product. During this time, the company found new ways to collaborate and invent, despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, as its workforce nearly doubled in size.

“At Moderna, we bring together the curious and the bold to advance mRNA science for society and look to foster an environment where our employees are challenged, can be their true selves, and turn innovation into impact every day,” said Tracey Franklin, Chief Human Resources Officer of Moderna. “This past year demonstrated our ability to innovate and grow at an unprecedented pace through the resilience of our people who go above and beyond each day to combat the global health crisis.”

Developed in collaboration with Accenture, the 2021+Best+Workplaces+for+Innovators ranks 100 winners from a variety of industries, including computer science, biotech, consumer packaged goods, nonprofit, education, financial services, cybersecurity, and engineering. Working together, Fast Company editors and Accenture researchers scored nearly 1,500 applications, and a panel of eight judges reviewed and endorsed the top 100 companies. The 2021 list features workplaces from around the world with several of the honorees based outside the U.S.

