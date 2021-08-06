Small Businesses Report Significant Jump in Hiring for July

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Small Businesses Report Significant Jump in Hiring for July

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

The CBIZ Small Business Employment Index (“SBEI”) reported a seasonally adjusted increase of 1.99% for July. Marking a second straight month of gains, the July reading depicted a marked increase among hiring efforts and eclipses the more nominal changes seen since the wider reopening of the economy in the spring. The CBIZ SBEI tracks payroll and hiring trends for over 3,600 companies that have 300 or fewer employees, providing broad insight into small business trends.

“The July reading reflected a surge in hiring growth and builds on positive trends established earlier in the summer,” said Philip Noftsinger, Executive Vice President, CBIZ, Inc. “While optimism persists as more people get vaccinated and feel comfortable returning to work, concerns surrounding emerging virus variants will keep employment numbers in focus, to assess how small businesses and the larger public react.”

The ADP and Moody’s employment report also indicated growth in hiring among small-, medium- and large-sized companies. Its July reading showed an overall increase of 330,000 private-sector jobs for the month, with small businesses accounting for 91,000 of them on a seasonally adjusted, month-over-month basis. The ADP and Moody’s report counts small businesses as companies with 49 or fewer employees, while the CBIZ SBEI uses data from companies with 300 employees or fewer.

The CBIZ SBEI showed that regional hiring trends supported larger economic theories related to enhanced unemployment benefits and availability within the labor market. The Southeast reported the largest hiring growth (3.04%), followed by gains in the Northeast (2.36%) and Central (1.89%) regions. Meanwhile, the West experienced a decline in hiring (-0.09%). This data is consistent with regions that suspended benefits earlier rather than later.

Looking at industry-specific statistics, the most notable increases were seen in Agriculture, Construction, Wholesale Distribution, and Accommodations and Food Services. Education Services and Transportation both saw decreases in hiring.

“The hiring growth in July points toward people’s willingness and ability to return to work despite pandemic-related hesitations,” Noftsinger added. “We will be keeping a close eye on the headwinds that might impact this momentum, including resurgence of the virus and related stimulus measures.”

To view an infographic with data from the employment index, visit the CBIZ+website.

Additional takeaways from the July SBEI include:

July’s snapshot: 26% of companies in the index expanded employment, 54% made no change to their headcounts and 20% cut back on staffing.

Industries at a glance: Hiring data was positive in Agriculture, Construction, Wholesale Distribution, and Accommodations and Food Services. Meanwhile, notably negative readings occurred in Education Services and Transportation.

Geographical hiring: Hiring increased in the Southeast (3.04%), Northeast (2.36%) and Central (1.89%) regions, while decreasing in the West (-0.09%).

What’s next? Recent positive trends within the CBIZ SBEI could reflect a longer-term growth trajectory; however, growth remains sensitive to pandemic-related headwinds, including the emergence of virus variants.

Editor’s note:

(1) The SBEI illustration is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License. Based on our work at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cbiz.com.

Follow CBIZ on Twitter at %40CBZ or on Facebook.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc. is a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services to businesses throughout the United States. Financial services include accounting, tax, government health care consulting, transaction advisory, risk advisory, and valuation services. Insurance services include employee benefits consulting, retirement plan consulting, property and casualty insurance, payroll, and human capital consulting. With more than 100 Company offices in 31 states, CBIZ is one of the largest accounting and insurance brokerage providers in the U.S. For more information, visit www.cbiz.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210806005039r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210806005039/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment